"YOU PEOPLE ARE SICK" — Influencer Tiffany Fong denies rumors she is pregnant with Elon Musk's child after Ashley St. Clair's announcement

Rumors of crypto journalist and influencer Tiffany Fong carrying Elon Musk's child started making rounds on the internet, shortly after MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair announced she gave birth to the Tesla CEO's child. The rumors stemmed from netizens finding an old post from Ashley St. Clair showing she earned $7526 from X between September 27 and October 11, 2024.

This led to netizens questioning Tiffany Fong's income from the Musk-owned social media platform. X page @Polymarket put forth the rumors, along with the speculations of Fong dating Elon Musk or Kanye West. Retweeting the post, Fong wrote:

"YOU PEOPLE ARE SICK"

Additionally, Tiffany Fond has posted a screengrab from her account showing that she earned $21,252.25 from X between November 8 and November 22, 2024. Her income was made the base of the speculations against her.

Countering the rumors, Fond took to X on February 15, 2025, and wrote:

"Wow, according to the Internet I'm "pregnant." Congrats to me, this is huge news!!!"

In a follow-up tweet, Fong mentioned that as far as she knew, she wasn't pregnant. Additionally, she clarified her stance on the rumors on February 17, 2025, by stating:

"I love when people I don't know make conspiracy theories about me on the Internet"

Ashely St. Clair's representative states they are waiting for Elon Musk to publicly acknowledge his parental role: Details explored

According to a report by the NY Post dated February 15, 2025, ever since MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair announced her claim of giving birth to Elon Musk's 13th child, the Tesla CEO hasn't commented on the same.

Sheeding light on the situation, Ashley's representative Brian Glicklich posted a statement on X on February 15, 2025, stating that the influencer and Musk have been working privately on creating an agreement concerning the particulars of raising their child. However, a tabloid reporter repeatedly ambushing Ashley and her family made it impossible for her to complete the said process in confidentiality.

Glicklich's statement continued:

“We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share.”

Ashley posted the announcement of having given birth to Elon Musk's child via a statement on X on February 14, 2025. In an interview with the NY Post, she claimed that she was forced to be completely isolated during her pregnancy. Ashley told the publication:

"Every part of my career and everything I used to do I couldn’t do anymore. I was told not to tell anybody,”

The NY Post reportedly viewed the texts exchanged between Ashley St. Clair and Musk's money manager, Jared Birchall. The publication that the texts suggested she complied with the Tesla CEO's wish to be left out of the child's birth certificate for reasons of confidentiality, privacy, and security,

While Elon Musk hasn't confirmed or denied Ashley St. Clair's claims, the Tesla CEO is father to 12 children with 3 different women. Musk recently took his four-year-old son Lil X to the Oval Office during a press conference, and has been frequently seen with his children at public events.

