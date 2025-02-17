"Everybody dies, but not everybody lives" — Elon Musk reacts to Tiktoker calling for him and Trump to be assassinated by FBI and Secret Service

On Monday, February 17, a video of a TikToker talking about Elon Musk and Trump was reposted on X by @libsoftiktok. In the video clip, a bespectacled man stated:

"Listen, all the Elon, Trump stuff, it's getting to a point, man, like, somebody is gonna have to, preferably someone who's already doing it, you know, so one of y'all. "

The TikToker continued:

"But somebody's gonna have to just steal their life away, just kinda take one for the team. Somebody's gonna kinda get in there, and go make history. You know who you are, so just buck up and do your duty."

The tweet, which tagged the FBI and Secret Service of the U.S., was then retweeted by Elon Musk himself, who captioned the clip, writing:

"Everybody dies, but not everybody lives."

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 8.3 million views, 50K likes, and 7K retweets within hours. Netizens have been reacting to it.

"I do believe that’s against the law, maybe forward this to kash once he’s confirmed. The fbi might be into real crime after he cleans house," wrote an X user.

"So easy for cowards like this guy to say 'somebody else do it,'" posted another.

"Ok toughguy. Just keep walking back to your mom’s basement your joystick misses you," replied a third netizen.

Some netizens also criticized the TikToker, asking for videos of the FBI arresting him.

"Some people only increase the number of humans alive, but do not contribute to human civilization," commented a fourth one.

"Can we see the videos of the FBI arresting these people who are making death threats or encouraging individuals to kill?" added a fifth one.

"This needs to be looked into immediately and dealt with appropriately. These demonic jacka*ses should not be walking around freely. They are dangerous," wrote a sixth netizen.

Elon Musk's Grok 3 will be launched today

The tweet about a TikToker talking about Elon Musk and Trump's assassination comes on the same day as the entrepreneur's new company, XAI, is set to launch its flagship artificial intelligence product, Grok 3.

After the Tesla CEO made the announcement of Grok 3 on X on Sunday, he replied to his own tweet, sharing that he would "be honing product with the team all weekend," and would be offline because of that.

According to NDTV, Musk had revealed last week that Grok 3 was in its final stages of development at the time. Having been trained on synthetic data, the AI has the ability to reflect on the error it makes. It can go over data multiple times to reach a logical consistency.

Grok 3's launch comes weeks after DeepSeek - a Chinese AI company - released its latest chatbot model - DeepSeek R1 - on January 20, 2025. The model had a higher number of downloads than ChatGPT on Apple's App Store.

Elon Musk, who has repeatedly warned about the potential risks of AI to human civilization, now holds a big slice of investment in the AI sector. In December 2024, XAI raised $6 billion in funding from a long list of investors, including chipmakers Nvidia and AMD, U.S. venture capitalists, and funds from Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

With such funding, Musk's XAI has become one of the world's biggest startups, although OpenAI is still in the lead. On Friday, February 14, the board chairman of OpenAI stated that it had unanimously rejected an offer put forward by Elon Musk, who wished to purchase the company for $97.4 billion.

Elon Musk launched XAI in July 2023, not long after he signed an open letter that called for a pause in the development of powerful AI models.

