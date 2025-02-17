How did Ashley St. Clair meet Elon Musk? Influencer claims Tesla owner slid into her DMs on X

On Saturday, February 15, Ashley St. Clair's exclusive interview with the NY Post was published. In the interview, the conservative influencer revealed that she first came across the Tesla owner on X roughly two years ago, in May 2023.

Per the NY Post interview, Ashley St. Clair first met Elon in person when she flew to San Fransico to interview him. Seth Dillon, the CEO of Babylon Bee, where Ashley worked at the time, had asked St. Clair to conduct the interview.

The interview was conducted in the wake of Musk restoring the X handle of Babylon Bee after an eight-month suspension from the platform, caused by a joke about a transgender Biden administration official.

Ashley St. Clair called Elon Musk "funny" and "down to earth"

Opening up by telling the story behind how she met Elon Musk, Ashley St. Clair told the NY Post that the couple allegedly crossed paths on social media two years ago. Complimenting Musk, St. Clairs added:

"Musk was very funny. He was smart. He was very down to earth. It started with X interactions and he slid into my DM’s. I think it was a meme."

The influencer also revealed that she didn't know much about Elon Musk besides the acquisition of Twitter. Per Ashley St. Clair, a "gay best friend" of hers familiarized her with Musk by frequently asking her to watch videos of SpaceX rocket launches.

Ashley, who worked for the Babylon Bee, a conservative satirical website, at the time, said:

"And at one point he said, ‘Are you ever in San Francisco or Austin?’ “And I said, ‘I am in Austin and Texas a good amount for work.'”

Following the exchange, St. Clair flew to San Francisco, where she interviewed Musk at his new company's headquarters. Following the interview, Ashley claims that she was invited by the CEO to go to Providence that night, from where their alleged romance started.

However, once Ashley St. Clair got pregnant, things changed for her. In the interview, the influencer claimed to have been restricted from telling people about her pregnancy and was "asked to keep it a secret forever.

Musk also allegedly bought the pregnant St. Clair a lavish apartment in the Financial District with a hefty security detail. Ashley further stated about her pregnancy:

"I was completely isolated during my pregnancy. Every part of my career and everything I used to do I couldn’t do anymore. I was told not to tell anybody."

During her pregnancy, St. Clair also went off from Instagram for months. After April 2024, her next post was uploaded on January 20, from the presidential inauguration.

According to the 26-year-old, after her child was born five months ago, some "Musk-obsessed fans" began to speculate that St. Clair had given birth to his baby and began harassing her on social media as well as on the streets.

"There was a cohort of very violent stalkers who started threatening my toddler, they would send me photos of him with blood and that I would witness his blood splattering death and saying I was Elon’s wh*re"

Ashley claimed that when a tabloid, whose name she refused to reveal, snooping around, she decided to make the announcement herself, adding:

"It is very hard to understate how much I am processing right now. I am sad that my hand was forced by the media to do this now. But there is also a sense of relief because I have been forced to live in secrecy for almost a year of my life."

The influencer added:

"I cannot explain the kind of primary pain you feel as a mother and you’re talking to people and they ask you about the one kid, and you have to lie and carry this burden and secret. You have to lie to people you love."

St. Clair has also claimed that she hasn't communicated with Elon Musk since making the announcement about her child on X.

Ashley St. Clair's interview with the NY Post comes a day after she claimed to have given birth to Elon Musk's thirteenth child in a tweet. Per the NY Post, the SpaceX owner hasn't commented anything about the allegation.

