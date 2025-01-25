A post about Tesla CEO Elon Musk's initiative Grok has been circulating across X, formerly known as Twitter. According to the viral post, users are sharing screenshots of asking a particular question to Grok. The question read "Is Elon Musk a good person? Yes or no." To this, Grok responded with a "no."

One such post made it to X, from an account handle @bloodylikeabody, on Friday, January 24, 2025. The post garnered massive traction on the social media platform. It gained more than 60 million views and over 500K likes within 48 hours since it was released on X.

Expand Tweet

After the tweet went viral, several users uploaded hilarious reactions about Grok saying Musk wasn't a good person. What was amusing about it was that the AI chatbot was developed by xAI, which Musk had founded himself. Grok, launched in November 2023, was supposed to assist users in multiple ways including brainstorming and answering questions.

Meanwhile, another user @jannis134 tweeted that Grok possibly gave similar results to everybody. The user considered three names: Barack Obama, Michael Jordan, and Jeff Bezos under the same question which included Elon Musk's name. For all the questions, Grok answered with a "no". Others, however, claimed that Grok gave separate results for names like Keanu Reeves and Jesus.

Here are some popular reactions found on X, after Grok's viral response. A user tweeted:

"In his Villain Arc, and loving every minute of it."

Expand Tweet

Another user wrote on X:

"Even his own AI thinks he sucks. Interesting."

"I mean most billionaires and presidents are prob not good people…" added a tweet.

"This is insane," commented a netizen.

Several other responses were also found on the social media platform. A netizen referred to the user who claimed that results were same for all, and said:

"Idk man, Grok seems to like me."

"I don't know much about Jordan so I won't comment there, but I agree with the other two," read a tweet.

Exploring more about Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot

As aforementioned, xAI, an American startup company by Elon Musk, developed Grok chatbot and it has been advertised as a chatbot with a "sense of humor." While previously it was only available after a premium subscription, users got free access to the chatbot, as per reports by Forbes in December 2024.

The outlet further reported that a user without a premium subscription could ask up to 10 questions to Grok every two hours. The chatbot is also reportedly valued at $50 billion, which exposes it in competition with companies like OpenAI, Meta, Microsoft, and Anthropic, as per Forbes.

Expand Tweet

The outlet has also described Grok to be a "conversational chatbot." The Grok logo was recently updated on Thursday, January 2, 2025. According to reports by Latesly, dated January 25, Elon Musk's xAI was in the process of launching a new Grok AI chatbot. This bot would reportedly possess the ability to help create dynamic UI/UX.

It has further been confirmed that the launch of Grok 3 would happen within three to four weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback