Video of passengers walking on the ceiling of the Delta plane that crashed in Toronto goes viral

On Monday, February 17, a Delta plane crashed in Toronto Pearson International Airport, injuring at least 18 people. According to CNN, the plane landed upside down on the runway after it took off from Minneapolis with 80 people onboard. Meanwhile, a video of survivers walking on the ceiling of the plane in attempts to escape, has surfaced on the internet.

Ad

The video even captured a flight attendent saying:

"Don't take a video. Put that phone away."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several emergency workers made it to the crash site where the Delta plane laid upside down. As per the The Greater Toronto Airports Authority, the incident took place at about 2.15 pm local time on Monday. For about two and half hours after the crash, several airport operations were paused.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned video has garnered massive traction on internet. @FearedBuck shared the footage from his official X account as well and it gained about 800K views as well as more than 6.5K likes, at the time of writing.

Ad

Various users expressed concerns about the passengers and the crew members. It is further noted that as of now no casualties have been reported in the plane crash that injured so many. This crash was the fourth one in North America in the last three weeks, as per reports by The Associated Press.

Experts noted that the outcome of the Delta crash could be a lot worse than it actually was

As previously mentioned, everybody including the 76 passengers and 4 crew members on board survived the crash. David Soucie, a CNN safety analyst and former Federal Aviation Administration safety inspector, however, claimed that the outcome could have been much worse.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Soucie, better safety protocols led to the survival of all the people onboard. He further drew a comparison of the current Delta crash to the 1987 DC-9 airplane accident in Denver which killed 28 people.

Soucie recalled that in the 1987 incident, the wings stayed on the plane after the crash and ended up destroying it further. However, in the recent collision, the wings broke loose as they were designed to do so. Soucie further spoke about the recent Delta crash in details and said:

Ad

"You don’t want that wing ripping the fuselage in half. You want to make sure that it breaks away as it’s supposed to let that aircraft slowly come to a stop and that really saved a lot of lives."

As per reports by CNN, the moments when the Delta plane flipped, Toronto was experiencing about 38 mph wind gusts. Airport CEO Deborah Flint had further confirmed that the two runways would stay shut for a few days to carry on proper investigation. Flint also stated that they were grateful that there had been no loss of life in the accident.

Ad

John Cox, CEO of aviation safety consulting firm Safety Operating Systems in St. Petersburg, Florida, said:

"It was windy. But the airplanes are designed and certified to handle that. The pilots are trained and experienced to handle that."

Expand Tweet

Authorities are still attempting to find out the exact reason that caused the plane to flip the way it did. Stay tuned for further updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback