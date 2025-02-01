"Nobody wants to get on a plane anymore" — Internet reacts as Cardi B asks "WTF is going on" in the wake of Philadelphia plane crash

Two days after the horrific American Airlines collision, another plane crashed into buildings in northeast Philadelphia on Friday, January 31. According to the Associated Press, the medical plane had a child patient, her mother, and four crew members onboard. The Learjet 55 is operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, which further stated that they couldn't confirm if anybody survived.

The outlet also mentioned that the child was getting treatment for a life-threatening condition in Philadelphia and was returning to Tijuana. Meanwhile, rapper Cardi B reacted to the horrifying plane crash. In a tweet, dated February 1, she wrote:

"Ight wtf is going on ?🤔……it’s getting scary !"

Expand Tweet

The tweet went viral and garnered massive responses online. It received more than 5.5 million views as well as over 73K likes. Many shared their skepticism with choosing flights as a mode of travel. One user tweeted:

"Nobody wants to get on a plane anymore."

Expand Tweet

Another user wrote:

"Extremely scary!!! Is it safe to fly anymore?"

"As a flight attendant I’m worried," added a tweet.

"I'm gonna start wearing a helmet just to be safe," wrote another netizen.

A sense of panic appeared to have circulated amongst a lot of other netizens as well. A user wrote on X:

"Fr… planes crashing left & right. Something fishy."

"I never thought I'd live to see a time when plan crashes are getting almost normalised," read a tweet.

"These news are really scary and sad," wrote a user.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro described the plane crash as an "awful aviation disaster"

As aforementioned, the plane involved in the crash was operated by Jet Rescue with their services both across Mexico and the US. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro addressed the accident during a press conference on Friday. He said:

"What you're seeing here is a unified response to an awful aviation disaster. For as awful as that aviation disaster was tonight, we also saw the best of Philly. We saw neighbor helping neighbor..."

Mayor Cherelle Parker gave insights into the crash during the same news conference. She revealed that the plane went down near the Roosevelt Mall on Cotman Avenue, shortly after 6 pm local time. Parker further confirmed that they had no reports on the number of fatalities.

Parker went about suggesting people living nearby to stay at home and not touch any debris since the case is currently being actively investigated. Parker explained that a shelter has been set up at the Samuel Fels High School for those who were impacted due to the plane crash.

It has been reported that the plane was scheduled to take a stop in Missouri before reaching its final destination in Mexico. Jet Rescue Air Ambulance further shared that the names of the occupants of the plane will not be revealed until family members are notified.

The Philadelphia Fire Department has also suggested people stay away from the area of the plane crash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback