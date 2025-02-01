"Starting to feel like this is intentional" - Netizens react as a small plane crashes in Philadelphia with 6 on board

A small medical transport plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday, January 31, 2025. According to authorities, the aircraft, a Learjet 55 carrying six people, crashed near the Roosevelt Mall neighborhood, injuring several people on the ground and setting nearby buildings ablaze.

Citing a statement by the Federal Aviation Administration, on February 1, CBS News reported that the plane went down just moments after it departed the airstrip (bound for Springfield, Missouri). According to a statement by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, the total number of fatalities remains unconfirmed.

As news of the crash went viral, internet users were quick to react. One referencing the midair collision between an Army helicopter and a jetliner near the Potomac River on Thursday wrote:

"Its starting to feel like this is intentional..."

Many speculated on the cause of the crash, including criticizing President Trump's recent aviation policies. Here are some comments seen on X:

"it’s been 11 days and the sky is already literally falling," one person wrote.

"Has nobody in the US connected the Trump sacking of air traffic controllers with the two tragic sir accidents following on immediately?" another person questioned.

"Possible oxygen tank explosion? If it was a medical transport it’s possible," a user speculated.

Others mourned the loss of life, expressing their condolences to the families of the victims.

"I can’t imagine the sheer terror of experiencing this in person. It’s not even February yet," one person commented.

"my heart aches for those who lost someone today. no words can truly capture the pain," another person added.

"My condolences to the victims and their families. I can't imagine what they're going through," a user remarked.

Governor Josh Shapiro pledged full state resources to assist with the response to the Philadelphia crash

According to a statement by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, a medical aircraft company, the plane was on a medical transport mission. It was carrying four crew members, a child patient, and the patient's escort.

According to the FAA, the Learjet 55 took off from the Northeast Philadelphia Airport (it primarily caters to business jets and charter flights) and was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri.

In an X post, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro pledged full state resources to assist with the response effort.

Citing a statement by Mel Bower, a spokesperson for Shriners Children's Philadelphia (hospital), CBS News reported that the pediatric patient was a girl from Mexico. She received treatment at the facility and was on her way home when the plane crashed. Bower stated:

"It's extremely hard and extremely difficult, those that were involved directly in her care were very aware that she was going to be traveling home and there had actually been a sendoff for her today."

Per Bower, the two doctors aboard were with the Jet Rescue Air Ambulance. The publication further reported (citing a statement by the Mexican Foreign Ministry) that the six people traveling on the aircraft were of Mexican nationality.

President Trump offered his condolences through his Truth Social account, writing:

"So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all"

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, with the latter agency leading the investigation.

