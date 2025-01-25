Did Trump sign an executive order requiring Rockstar Games to release GTA 6 in 2025? AI video goes viral

On June 24, an X user took to the social networking site to claim that President Donald Trump signed an executive order demanding Rockstar Games release the sixth rendition of Grand Theft Auto. The first trailer for the game was released back in December 2023 with no news about the game’s drop since then.

Despite the video appearing to be real, it is worth noting that the Potus never signed any documents related to the game.

X user @Dirty_Worka took to the social networking site and wrote:

“BREAKING: President Trump targets Rockstar Games in executive order related to GTAVI”

The platform user also attached a 32-second clip where a White House employee is seen giving documents to President Trump to sign off. The employee was also heard saying:

“And lastly sir, we have an executive order requiring Rockstar Games to release GTA 6 in 2025 and drop a second trailer next week.”

Donald Trump could also be heard responding:

“That’s a big one huh? A lot of people are waiting for this roll out for years, for decades, when everything will be revealed.”

The clip quickly went viral and amassed over 3.4 million views at the time of this writing.

Expand Tweet

With the clip garnering multimillion views online, fans were not fooled by the clip. The video is certainly fake and was created using Artificial Intelligence.

Donald Trump did not sign an executive order related to GTA

The video going viral appears to be taken from a clip that was exclusively released by ABC News, which documented the president signing off a series of legislation. In the original video, the White House employee was heard saying:

“Executive order ordering the declassification of files relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy and Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Junior.”

Donald Trump was heard having the same reactions as mentioned prior.

It appears as if a fake audio clip that was likely created using Artificial Intelligence was added to the video to make it seem like Donald Trump was being requested to sign off an executive order related to GTA.

Hence, it is safe to say that the Potus never filed any documents related to Grand Theft Auto.

The executive order that demands the declassification of the documents related to the assassinations must be released within 15 days with the national intelligence director and the attorney general coordinating with other government officials for a “full and complete” release.

According to Al Jazeera, fewer than 4,700 documents related to the assassination remain unreleased, with over 99% of the records already made public.

Meanwhile, fans are speculating that the second trailer for GTA 6 will be released on January 30. This is based on Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, scheduling its next Earnings Call on February 6, where it is expected to discuss future projects, possibly including the GTA 6 trailer.

However, there is no confirmation of the same by Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive themselves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback