⁠Who is John Coughenour? Judge temporarily blocks Trump's executive order on ending birthright citizenship

After Donald Trump took over the president's office and the post on January 20, 2025, he passed an executive order to redefine birthright citizenship and signed to restrict the same. However, a federal judge, John Coughenour, has now temporarily blocked the president's attempt, calling it "blatantly unconstitutional."

During a hearing in Seattle on Thursday, January 23, 2025, the judge issued a temporary restraining order. The lawsuit, filed by four states—Oregon, Arizona, Illinois, and Washington—highlighted the issue.

Judge John Coughenour stated:

“I've been on the bench for four decades, I can't remember another case where the question presented is as clear as this one is. There are other times in world history where we look back and people of goodwill can say, 'Where were the judges? Where were the lawyers?'”

John Coughenour, born in 1941, is a United States district judge who was first nominated by President Ronald Reagan in August 1981 for a seat on the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington.

Furthermore, as per The Huffington Post, he is also known for the popular Ahmed Ressam case, the man who allegedly tried to bomb the Los Angeles Airport in 1999. He was the judge to sentence him.

John Coughenour is the first federal judge to temporarily block Trump's executive order

John Clare Coughenour is a senior district judge of the District Court for the Western District of Washington.

Born in Kansas, Judge Coughenour completed his education at the Kansas State College of Pittsburg. He later studied at the University of Iowa College of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctor in 1966.

The judge is known for many notable cases, such as the 1995 s*xual predator law, wherein he ruled about Washington State’s S*xually Violent Predator Law to be “criminal in nature.”

According to the Seattle Times, Judge Coughenour also presided over Jason Scott's lawsuit against deprogrammer Rick Ross and Cult Awareness Network (CAN), a Chicago-based group that monitors cults. The civil suit resulted in almost $5 million in damages awarded against Ross and CAN.

By blocking President Trump's executive order, Coughenour became the first US federal judge to do so. His judgment also temporarily stopped federal agencies from enforcing the order.

"Obviously, we’ll appeal it": Trump reacts to judge's ruling temporarily blocking his order on birthright citizenship

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order after signing it at Capital One Arena on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Image via Getty)

Although Trump signed the executive order to restrict the children born to migrants in the US from getting citizenship in the country, his executive orders were put on hold, as judge John Coughenour restricted the same.

NPR stated in their report that Trump was asked for his comments on the judge's order during his appearance at the White House.

Donald Trump said:

“Obviously, we'll appeal it.”

Moreover, NPR also reported that a spokesperson from the U.S. Justice Department also spoke to the publication and stated how the new administration is “vigorously” inclined to “defend” the President. He said:

“We look forward to presenting a full merits argument to the Court and to the American people, who are desperate to see our Nation's laws enforced.”

For the unversed, the President's executive order aims to restrict birthright citizenship. The 14th Amendment of the United States Constiution guarantees citizenship to all children born in the country. Trump's executive order seeks to end that rule for children born to parents who lack citizenship, permanent residency, or certain legal statuses.

If upheld, the policy would apply to children born after February 19, drastically narrowing the path to citizenship for many.

It is also worth noting that the President's order has since been a topic of discussion amongst social media users. Although Trump claimed that he would “appeal” against the hold, the judge has yet to respond to the President’s statement. The executive order will be on hold for 14 days pending further proceedings.

