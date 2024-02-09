What happened at Kansas Wesleyan University? Beloved teacher's death sparks waves of tributes

On the morning of February 8, Kansas Wesleyan University’s Head of the Teacher Education Department Dr. Eileen St. John passed away unexpectedly in her office. So far, the exact cause of death remains undisclosed.

However, as per KSN reports, the Salina Police Department responded to a 911 call a little before 8 a.m. to 100 Block of E. Claflin Avenue to investigate the report of an individual wounded in one of the campus buildings called Pioneer Hall.

When law enforcement arrived alongside other first responders including Salina Fire Department and Salina EMS, they found Dr. St. John dead in her office. The security of Kansas Wesleyan University helped them with the case.

In the wake of her untimely demise, the school has canceled classes for this week and postponed other activities. The news was shared by Dr. Matt Thompson, the President of the university with the students, faculty, and other staff members later Thursday morning via email and the official website.

"Dr. Eileen St. John, head of the teacher education department, passed away in her office this morning. Dr. St. John was a leader on campus and a family-oriented individual, who gave her all to her students every day. She will truly be missed,” the statement read.

He requested everyone to process the “terrible news together” and offer each other “grace, patience, and kindness” during the morning of “one of our own.”

According to TV station Kake, both law enforcement and the administration ascertained that there was no “danger” to anyone on the campus.

Tributes pour in following the death of Kansas Wesleyan University professor

In the aftermath of Dr. Eileen St. John’s tragic demise, students and faculty members of Kansas Wesleyan University (KWU) have shared tribute messages and heartfelt condolences for their late beloved professor.

For instance, a junior named Skyler Evans told Kake that Dr. St. John was “caring, loving” and there was not “one bad thing about her class.”

“She will be greatly missed by more than just a handful of people. She will be missed by everyone here at Kansas Wesleyan and in the community,” Evans added.

Sophomore Maria Stanislaw told the news outlet how the late professor “will be remembered as someone who was kind and caring,” while also tagging her “fun” and “laid back.”

Sharing her experience of attending the campus meeting about the tragedy, Sophomore Cynder Toman told Kake:

“You could feel the pressure in the air of like how serious this was because at this time the students didn't know if it was a student or faculty member that passed. And then as soon as her name was mentioned, I just felt everything drop. I was in absolute shock.”

Aubreigh Heck, a senior at the university told the media house how everyone on campus was “supporting” one another in the wake of the crisis.

“I mean just walking past someone I’ve only talked to once, they reached out and said, ‘Hey are you okay? How are you doing?’ People have just been pulling in for hugs, checking in on everyone, so, I think for the future this will bring this community just a whole lot closer,” she stated.

Others said that her legacy will be remembered as someone compassionate, caring, and “always knew how to make people laugh.”

In his statement, President Thompson also urged everyone to “mourn” Dr. Eileen St. John’s passing together, while remembering her life and impact on Kansas Wesleyan University.

"This is a time that many of us have never faced, but I want you to know that we will get through it together, as a family… People grieve differently, in different ways and at different times, and we want you to know that we respect that,” his statement read.

Meanwhile, Kansas Wesleyan University called in counselors and chaplains from across Salina to help students, referred to as “Coyotes”, cope. Students have also been asked to get in touch with Student Development or Human Resources in case they need help to grieve.

