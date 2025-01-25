⁠Fact Check: Did Trump sign a law barring child support recipients from claiming income tax? TikToker reveals the truth

Several videos on TikTok have been going viral which state that President Trump allegedly announced a new law soon after his swearing. Further claiming that it would change the way people claim dependence on taxes in child support. A TikToker with username @secretservicesam claimed the same garnered millions of views on his video (released on January 18), as he stated:

“Trump passed a new law that whoever is paying the child support would get to declare those children on their taxes. So, say you’re a single father, single mother, and you are not the one paying the child support, you will not get the tax return for your child.”

Meanwhile, another TikToker, William Elston, also posted a similar video on January 16, claiming that Trump even declared the same on social media. In the viral video, the TikToker said:

“Oh my God, Trump just tweeted if you put your baby daddy on child support that the baby daddy now gets all of the income tax.”

However, as the videos of the TikTokers went viral on social media, it created a frenzy amongst the masses, although no leading publication or government body had announced the same. As the viral videos spread, social media users began questioning if the news was true.

The TikTok creator, Elston, who claimed the same then hopped on to the platform to clarify that he had made up the story, and none of it was true. In a video posted on January 24, 2025, Elston stated that he was only joking, and admitted to being the source of the rumor.

Hence, the viral news about Trump signing the law barring child support recipients from claiming income tax is fake, as the President has not passed any such order.

“I was just making it up in my car”- Details revealed as TikToker admitted to spreading fake news related to Trump's orders

As the viral videos of creators spreading hoaxes about the President's alleged orders went viral, William Elston, who received more than 12 million views on his initial video clarified that he made up the news, and none of it was true. In a follow-up video, Elston said:

“I made it up six days ago. The video is going viral. My video alone has 12 million on TikTok and 1 million on Instagram. But I was just making it up in my car, as I saw other videos saying, Trump just tweeted that if you pay child support to baby daddy get income tax. What! I’m seeing duplicates of the video, people are using my sound, some people are creating their own narrative.”

He continued:

“But it’s fake, he didn’t pass nothing. It’s a good conversation that everybody having, but it’s fake. So I want you all to know that I’m the original person who did that. I was playing around.”

Furthermore, while President Trump did not pass any orders changing the income tax on child support, it is crucial to know that as soon as he was sworn in as the new President, he passed executive orders related to immigration to stop undocumented immigrants. He also attempted to redefine the birthright citizenship law, however, the same has been put on hold currently.

On the other hand, the President also passed a few orders related to international trade. Furthermore, the President also passed executive orders stating that the US government should recognize only two genders, male and female.

