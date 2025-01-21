"You censored a sitting president of the United States" — Netizens react to Jeff Bezos posting POV photo of Trump's inauguration speech

Jeff Bezos was one of the tech billionaires who attended Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. On January 20, 2025, the former Amazon CEO took to X to share his point of view photo of Trump's inauguration speech, writing:

"The peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of America, and it’s been an honor to witness it up close. Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump and Vice President @JDVance. Excited to collaborate on accelerating innovation and supercharging the American economy."

Expand Tweet

Netizens had varied opinions about Bezos sharing a glimpse of Trump's inauguration ceremony, given that the President and Amazon CEO did not share amicable relations in the past. Referring to Amazon dropping Parler, an app popular among Trump supporters in 2021, an X user tweeted:

"Do you not remember turning Amazon Web Services off for the social media app Parler in 2020 to make sure Donald Trump didn’t have any social media he could turn to when everyone deplatformed him? That was you. You censored a sitting president of the United States"

Expand Tweet

Many others responded to his tweet, with one saying Bezos should not let down Trump.

"Why don't you stop bringing in foreigners at cheaper wages and hire Americans for a fair wage?" another X user questioned.

"You'd imagine a billionaire would have a better camera?" an internet user mentioned.

"Don’t let Trump down or make him regret putting trust in you, Bezos, because we, his supporters, will not forgive you or let you live that down… ever!" another internet user warned the Amazon CEO.

On the other hand, internet users also praised Jeff Bezos for being supportive of the 47th President of the U.S. despite their negative history:

"Hear hear! Well said Jeff Bezos. It’s all about unity, transparency and cooperation in order to make this country prosper and flourish into the future!" a netizen commented.

"Slightly smoother this time. Very, very happy about that. Best of luck with your & our future, Jeff," another netizen tweeted.

"I'm actually very optimistic this time around" — Jeff Bezos comments on Trump's second presidential term

Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025 (Image via Getty)

According to a report by AP News dated December 2024, Jeff Bezos commented on Trump winning the 2024 Presidential elections and expressed positivity about his second presidential term. The Amazon CEO stated in an interview at The New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York :

“I’m actually very optimistic this time around. He seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation. If I can help do that, I’m going to help him. We do have too many regulations in this country."

While Bezos expressed optimism for Trump's presidency for this term and also showed up at his inaugural, he did not share the same view a few years ago. As per a report by Vox from October 2016, the ex-CEO of Amazon stated at a Vanity Fair summit that year that Trump's campaign tactics were hindering the United States' commitment to freedom of speech.

Bezos said that freedom of speech has been written in the U.S. Constitution, noting that several nations have written constitutions but don't pay attention to them. He added:

“It is inappropriate for a presidential candidate to erode that around the edges. They should be trying to burnish is instead of eroding it.”

In addition to Jeff Bezos, tech billionaires including Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk were present at the U.S. Capitol to witness Trump's presidential inauguration on January 20, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback