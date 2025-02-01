What type of plane crashed in Philadelphia? All we know in the aftermath of the fiery explosion

A Learjet 55 air ambulance crashed Friday evening around 6:30 pm local time shortly after its takeoff from the Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The jet exploded within three miles of the airport near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard’s intersection, setting some nearby homes ablaze.

According to U.S.-based Medjets, the Learjet 55 was registered under MED JETS SA, a Mexico-based air ambulance provider, also known as Jet Rescue. According to Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, the medical plane was carrying a child patient, her mother, two medical personnel, a pilot, and a co-pilot.

"Our immediate concern is for the patient's family, our personnel, their families and other victims that may have been hurt on the ground," the company said in a statement.

Expand Tweet

The patient on board was a young girl from Tijuana, Mexico, and had undergone treatment at Philadelphia's Shriners Hospitals for Children for a life-threatening condition. A hospital spokesperson confirmed that the patient and her mother were on board the plane when it crashed.

"Shriners Children’s is heartbroken to confirm that one of our pediatric patients and the child’s mother were aboard the Jet Rescue Air Ambulance that crashed in Philadelphia this evening," the spokesperson noted.

The patient was returning home on the Learjet 55, scheduled to land at Springfield-Branson National Airport, Missouri for a stop before heading to Tijuana. Jet Rescue Air Ambulance spokesperson Shai Gold told NBC that the girl "fought quite a lot to survive."

"She fought quite a lot to survive, and unfortunately, this tragedy on the way home," Gold said.

Several emergency responders and police vans reported to the site and the six people on board were rushed to Temple University Hospital’s Jeanes Campus. Three were reportedly in stable condition while the other three were undergoing medical care.

Expand Tweet

Trump-Vance address Philadelphia medical jet crash

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to express his thoughts on the air ambulance crash in Philadelphia.

"So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all," he wrote.

Vice President JD Vance shared Trump's post on X, resonating with his thoughts, calling it a "very sad situation."

"Very sad situation. May God bless the victims and their families."

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it will launch an investigation alongside the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), who will lead it.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said his state is extending help to officials attending to the aftermath of the crash.

Expand Tweet

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance spokesperson spoke to AP about the incident, noting that "no penny is spared" because they knew that it was mission critical.

"When an incident like this happens, it’s shocking and surprising. All of the aircraft are maintained, not a penny is spared because we know our mission is so critical," the spokesperson added.

A doorbell camera in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood, where the jet crashed, captured the blast. Jim Quinn, the owner said they heard a loud roaring noise and were trying to figure out where it came from when they noticed the plane.

Mayfair resident Michael Schiavone also heard a loud noise as his house shook in the impact. What Michael thought was an earthquake, was later revealed to be the plane crash as captured in his home security camera.

A FOX 29 reporter said a part of the debris from the crash flew through a nearby Philadelphia diner’s window, knocking a customer in the head.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback