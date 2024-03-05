What happened to migrants near the Tijuana River Valley in San Diego? Mass casualty incident at border explored

A mass casualty incident took place on Saturday, March 2, 2024, where at least ten migrants were injured after falling from a border wall in San Diego. The incident that made headlines happened at about 4 pm local time. Ambulances and fire engine trucks were seen swarming the area.

According to The Newsweek, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department stated that some of the migrants got their bones broken from the fall. Experts revealed that after authorities raised the wall's height, the number of people injured from a fall increased significantly. Many of these patients often need more sincere care and treatment to recover.

About ten migrants sustained injuries after falling off a border wall near Tijuana River Valley on Saturday

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed a tragic incident that occurred in the city near the Tijuana River Valley on March 2 at about 4 pm. At least ten migrants fell off a border wall while trying to get into San Diego illegally. According to The Newsweek, crossing the border wall at Border Field State Park in San Diego is one of the busiest illegal crossings.

A spokesperson for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department told Newsweek,

"Our crews responded and triaged eleven patients. Ten patients were transported to local hospitals."

The spokesperson initially said,

"[U.S. Customs and Border Protection] notified us that eight patients had fallen from the border fence."

The SD Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson further mentioned that most people had minor injuries from the fall, while one had a broken leg. The injured ones are reportedly in the age range of 18 to mid-40's. Some children who were found uninjured accompanied their injured parents in the ambulances.

Dr. Alexander Tenorio, a neurological surgery resident at UC San Diego Health, stated that over the past five years, the number of patients getting injured after falling off the border wall has raised.

Expert says that the number of injured cases increased after the wall height was raised

CBS 8 reported a statement given by Dr. Tenorio, addressing the issue of migrants using the illegal crossing way and getting injured after falling off the border wall.

"We've definitely seen an increase since the border wall was raised to 30 feet at the end of 2019."

Tenorio added that after the wall was raised to 30 feet, the number of injured people requiring treatment at the UC San Diego Health's trauma center increased tenfold. According to Tenorio, UC San Diego Health's trauma center is one of two primary ones that deals with such cases. He additionally stated,

"Not only are the numbers going up, but the severity of these injuries — it's much much worse."

In the period from 2016 to 2020, the UCSD trauma center saw about 12 severe spinal injuries in injured migrants who fell off the border wall. The number of injured increased to about a hundred over just two years when the height was raised. He continued by saying,

"No matter where you were born, or where you're from. Every patient deserves the highest level of care."

Dr. Tenorio expressed his concerns about the deteriorating scenario regarding the injured immigrants. He expressed that they deserved as much care as any other person.