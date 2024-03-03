What did Mohammed Abdulkareem do? Former "disgruntled" patient accused of killing dentist in San Diego

On February 29, 2024, 29-year-old Mohammed Abdulkareem allegedly opened fire in a dental office in San Diego, resulting in the death of the dentist and injuring two others, as reported by ABC 7. El Cajon Police Capt. Rob Ransweiler confirmed that Abdulkareem's arrest took place on Thursday, February 29, 2024, as reported by AP News. The deceased dentist has been identified as 28-year-old Dr. Benjamin Ariel Harouni.

According to law enforcement officials, the two other victims are in the hospital, receiving medical treatment. Police reportedly obtained video footage that captured Mohammed Abdulkareem's rented U-haul truck that he allegedly used in the deadly shooting. The case remains under investigation, with authorities trying to unearth further details.

Police arrest Mohammed Abdulkareem in San Diego shooting

On Thursday, February 29, 2024, at approximately 4.30 pm local time, a fatal shooting occurred in a dental office at the 400 block of North Magnolia Avenue. The shooter, Mohammed Abdulkareem, killed the dentist and two other victims, including a woman in her 20s and a male in his 40s. The authorities have not yet determined the motive behind the shooting that impacted at least three lives.

Police Captain Rob Ransweiler confirmed that the two surviving victims are currently in stable condition. Abdulkareem allegedly fled the scene following the shooting. The U-haul truck used by the suspect bore an Arizona license plate.

Police identified the truck in the footage captured by a camera system installed in several places in the city. They tracked down the vehicle in the Balboa Park area. On the same day of the shooting, police apprehended Mohammed Abdulkareem shortly after 10 pm local time, as reported by ABC 7.

Police responded to the dental office at about 4.15 pm on Thursday after receiving a report from a 911 caller. Authorities stated that they had administered life-saving measures to the victims.

Police are yet to reveal further information about the shooting including the motive

NBC News reported that Police Captain Rob Ransweiler confirmed in a press release on Thursday evening that the dentist's unresponsive body was found in his chamber in the dental office. The news station also revealed some information about one of the injured victims in the scene that Abdulkareem allegedly caused.

While the identities of the wounded victims haven't been revealed, the father of the female victim stated that she is 27 years old and sustained a gunshot wound in the leg. Police have not yet determined whether the shooting was a targeted attack.

Law enforcement officials have further added that they could not confirm whether the suspect, Mohammed Abdulkareem, knew the victims. Cops, however, believe that the shooter might be a "disgruntled patient," as reported by the LA Times. Police revealed that when the suspect opened fire inside the office, all the victims were present there. Apart from the three victims, no other injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that Abdulkareem had rented the white U-haul truck, which he allegedly used to flee the shooting site. NBC News reported that the investigation is being led by the FBI San Diego and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.