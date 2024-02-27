Point Hope shooting: Teenager in custody after 2 killed in Alaska whaling village

A horrific shooting took place in a remote whaling village in Alaska on Sunday, February 25, 2024. Two individuals lost their lives, while two others sustained injuries in the brutal incident. Authorities have also identified a suspect—a 16-year-old boy—and have taken him into custody in connection to the shooting, as reported by ABC.

According to law enforcement officials, all the victims suffered gunshot wounds, with one witness reporting seeing the teenager enter the residence with a firearm and begin shooting. Police are actively investigating the fatal shooting, and further details on the case have not yet been disclosed by authorities.

16-year-old boy arrested in Alaska fatal shooting incident

Authorities arrived at a house of a small community at Point Hope in Alaska at about 11.30 pm local time on Sunday and discovered an alleged shooting scene. Tragically, two victims were found dead, and two others sustained injuries in the deadly shooting. A 16-year-old boy was further arrested in connection with the tragedy that struck the small community on Alaska’s northwest coast.

ABC News reported that the incident led to the shutting down of a local school on Monday. The incident was quite shocking and traumatizing for the entire Alaska community. The suspect has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder.

While one woman reported seeing the teenager enter the house, two witnesses saw him leaving the house with a handgun. At about 11.45 pm local time, the teenage boy turned himself into the authorities. Police have reassured the community that there is no ongoing threat, but they have not disclosed further details about the shooting.

ABC News reported a statement issued by the North Slope Borough,

"In the days ahead, we will come together as a community to heal and support one another."

In the statement, the North Slope Borough further expressed their deepest condolences to the victims' grieving families. The Arctic Sounder reported that the North Slope Health Department and Maniilaq Association have been working together to provide counseling to the residents.

Authorities are yet to reveal additional information about the deadly shooting

News stations tried reaching out to local authorities but received no response. Sayers Tuzroyluk, Sr., chairman of the Tikigaq Corporation Board of Directors, and North Slope Borough spokesperson Araina Danner also stated that they are not prepared to discuss the tragedy at this time.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said that he and his family are devastated by the "tragic shooting." On Facebook, Dunleavy wrote,

"Rose and I are devastated by the tragic shooting that occurred in Point Hope. Our hearts ache for the families and residents affected by this senseless act. We will continue to pray for healing and justice."

Tikigaq School addressed the cancellation of classes on Monday and issued a statement, mentioning,

"School will be canceled today for our students due to the tragedy in our community. Prayers for everyone."

The case remains a developing story, and further updates are expected.