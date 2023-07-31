What happened to Magnus White? GoFundMe raises more than $56,000 in wake of cycling tragedy

Cyclist Magnus White recently passed away following an accident during his training session. He was 17. USA Cycling shared a statement, saying that he was going back to his house in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday, when a car hit him in the middle of the road at 12:30 pm. A woman was reportedly driving the car.

USA Cycling issued a statement on Instagram:

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends, and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time. We ride for Magnus."

A GoFundMe page launched for Magnus White to collect funds for his funeral

Magnus White was a rising star in the world of cycling, and his death was considered a huge loss. Following his death, one of his friends mothers, Christine Lipson, launched a GoFundMe page to get help organizing his funeral.

The description stated that White died on Saturday, and he died while he was engaged in something that he loved the most. It mentioned that his family members have been strong, but support from the community will "go a long way to give them time to grieve." The description continued:

"Magnus's greatest joy in life was cycling after playing flag football when he was younger. He was also an accomplished skier."

Magnus White's GoFundMe page (Image via GoFundMe)

The description revealed that White started cycling at the age of eight and represented his country and community on various occasions. The page featured his achievements, which included his victories at the USA cyclocross world championship twice. His senior year at high school was scheduled to start in the coming weeks. It also mentioned:

"He raced for Boulder Junior Cycling and represented the United States at various international events."

The page aims to collect $75,000, and donations worth $72,487 have been made so far.

Magnus White was supposed to participate in another competition before his death

Detailed information about Magnus White's educational background remains unknown. According to the Instagram post by USA Cycling, he was preparing for his participation in the Junior Men's Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championship. The competition is scheduled to be held on August 10, 2023, and he was supposed to leave for Glasgow, Scotland.

"He won the 2021 Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships, then went on to compete with the USA Cycling National Team for a full season of European Cyclocross racing and closed out the year at the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas."

The post stated that White participated in the Cyclocross World Championships in January of this year. He also acquired a position on the Mountain Bike World Championships team.

White was active on Instagram, with around 1,961 followers. The posts featured his cycling moments alongside the victories that he had in a few competitions. His last post was shared on July 18, 2023, and it featured his participation in the Junior Tour of Ireland.

White is survived by his parents, Jill and Michael, and his brother, Eero.