What happened to Cameron Robbins? Louisiana high school graduate goes missing in Bahamas after falling from a boat

18-year-old Cameron Robbins has been missing after he participated in a dare during a boating excursion on May 24, 2023, in the Bahamas and reportedly jumped overboard. The incident was also captured on video where Robbins jumped into the water at a particular distance from the boat.

Robbins is a student of a University Laboratory School and the institute's director Kevin George issued a statement, saying that they are praying that Robbins is found safe.

George added that he is in touch with Robbins' family and the authorities:

"Words fall short of expressing the worry our entire school community is feeling. Extra counselors will be available on campus to speak with students and faculty who are struggling to process this news. Our thoughts are with the Robbins family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts as well."

The students were taken to the Atlantis Paradise Island resort in Nassau for the trip and Baton Rouge high school students were present on the boat when Robbins jumped into the water. The Royal Bahamas Defense Force also joined the U.S. Coast Guard to help with the search for Robbins.

The trip was organized by a company known as Istours and they shared a statement, saying that considering the situation, it will be inappropriate to comment on everything that happened on the day of the trip.

However, they added that their thoughts and prayers are with Cameron Robbins' family as they go through a tough phase.

Cameron Robbins jumped into the water and was never seen again

WAFB reported that Cameron Robbins went to the Bahamas for a boating trip and there were several other students from local high schools participating in the trip. As the group arrived at the place, Robbins and his friends went for a sunset party cruise.

Robbins then participated in a dare and at around 9:40 p.m., he jumped into the water near Athol Island. He disappeared after that and the boat's crew members attempted to find Robbins. His parents immediately arrived at Nassau the following day and a prayer was held on the compound of the resort.

Lt. Cmdr. John W. Bea, Seventh Coast Guard District public affairs officer stated that U.S. Coast Guard District Seven has sent search and rescue assets after a request made to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force. He added:

"Our Coast Guard command center and aircrews based in Miami supported RBDF SAR reports since the initial report late Wednesday evening, and continued through Friday evening."

The search was called off on the night of May 26, 2023. According to Robbins' family friend, they were helped by a U.S. lawmaker in arranging helicopters and aircraft to continue searching for Robbins.

Cameron Robbins finished his graduation from the University Laboratory School on May 21, 2023. According to U-High baseball coach Justin Morgan, Cameron was aeveryone's favorite and the best player on the baseball field. He added that the school community is currently hoping for the best and their thoughts and prayers will always be with Cameron's family.

