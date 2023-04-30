What is wrong with Kim Pegula? Health issues explored in wake of special prayer service

A prayer service was recently organized for businesswoman Kim Pegula's recovery from her health issues. The prayer was hosted by the Williamsville-based Eastern Hills Church, and a video message from Kim's family was also displayed as part of the event.

The prayer service was attended by around 200 people, and they held up their hands in prayer. Kim's husband, Terry Pegula, also spoke about the condition the entire family has been going through in the last few months. He stated:

"The beginning of this season has been difficult. But, we ask with God's help that Kim's recovery continues, we also ask with God's help that Kim has a full recovery. We ask humbly, but we pray boldly."

Kim's father, Ralph Kerr, spoke to Kerr 4 and stated that he met her last week and that she has been showing some progress. He added:

"You don't expect your grown daughter to end up the way she has, but it has brought us closer to God. God is going to restore her. The last thing she said to us is, 'I'm getting stronger. I'm going to keep that up, dad."

Kim Pegula was taken to the hospital in June 2022

Kim Pegula's health problems were not disclosed when she was hospitalized in 2022 (Image via Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Kim Pegula was taken to the hospital in June last year due to some unknown health problems. The news was confirmed by Rachel Hopmayer, a sports reporter for Spectrum News 1.

Kim's daughter, Jessie Pegula, later gave an update on her mother's health during Wimbledon last year, saying that Kim is doing better and adding:

"I flew out Wednesday last week, and within that time she was in a really good condition, where I felt like everything was fine, and I felt like my family had everything under control. She's progressing and she's doing rehab. I felt comfortable coming here. But that's why I didn't play any warmup tournaments."

But while speaking to the Players' Tribune in February 2023, Jessica revealed Kim's health issues, stating that she suffered a cardiac arrest, leading to a brain injury, and that because there was less supply of oxygen to her brain, she also had expressive aphasia and memory problems.

Jessica stated that her mother was sleeping when Terry woke up as she was going into cardiac arrest and was unresponsive at one point. Jessica credited her sister for giving CPR to her mother until the ambulance arrived and the paramedics successfully restored her heartbeat.

Kim Pegula is one of the principal owners of the Buffalo Bills

Kim Pegula is one of the principal owners of the American football team, the Buffalo Bills. She is also the president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the the sports and entertainment company that manages the Bills.

Kim first joined her husband's company, East Resources, in the 1990s. When Pegula came to Sports and Entertainment, the company launched a sports network called MSG Western New York.

She has three children, Kelly, Matthew, and Jessica, and two stepchildren, Michael and Laura, from her husband's previous marriage.

