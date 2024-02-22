What did Douglas Turrell do? Florida man charged with mother's murder amid her 78th birthday celebration

Douglas Turrell, a 53-year-old man from Florida, has been accused of shooting his mother to death during her 78th birthday celebration. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office revealed that they received a 911 call on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, around 7:13 pm from a neighbor reporting a shooting.

Authorities have revealed that Douglas Turrell resided with his mother, Joanne, in the house where the alleged shooting took place. Police are yet to reveal additional information about the case. Sheriff Chad Chronister mentioned that the shooting was a heartbreaking incident.

Florida man Douglas Turrell allegedly killed his mother while she was celebrating her 78th birthday at their residence

Authorities responded to a Florida residence after receiving a report of a shooting that took place on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, in the evening. A happy birthday celebration turned into a tragic and horrific shooting case, which prompted the neighbor to call the cops.

Upon arrival, authorities found the victim's body covered with a blanket. They also were met with the suspect, who had locked himself in a bedroom and had a gun near him. Authorities soon took Douglas Turrell into custody. They have charged him with second-degree murder.

WTVT reported that, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a woman called the victim's neighbor and asked them to check on Joanne Turrell. The neighbor went over and was the first one to find the dead body, soon after which they called the police.

Law enforcement officials are yet to find out the motive behind the fatal shooting. Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Sheriff Chad Chronister's statement in a press release.

"Our heart breaks for the friends and family of this woman whose life was not only tragically ended but done so at the hands of her son."

People have expressed being in shock due to the tragic shooting

In the press release obtained by several news stations, Sheriff Chronister said,

"Joanne Turrell was celebrating her 78th birthday. A time that should have been filled with joy and beautiful memories. Instead, we are now trying to piece together what resulted in it ending in such heartbreak."

ABC Action News reported that neighbors and people living nearby have expressed being in a state of shock after the deadly shooting on Tuesday took a life. A neighbor, identified as Ellen Henderson, spoke about the tragic incident and said,

"I was shocked. I thought maybe she fell, but when I saw the forensic sheriff's cars, I knew it was more than just her falling."

Henderson further claimed that she had just seen the victim alive on Monday, February 19, 2024, a day before Douglas Turrell allegedly shot her to death. Another neighbor, identified as John Mulvihill, said,

"Any time anybody dies like that, you feel bad. Joanne was a nice person."

People who knew the victim have described her as a wonderful person. The sheriff's office has confirmed the investigation to be ongoing.

