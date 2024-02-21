Lyndell Mays GoFundMe: Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting suspect's mother set up fundraiser before he was charged with murder

Two adult suspects, Lyndell Mays and Dominic M. Miller, have been charged with several charges, including second-degree murder in connection to the deadly Kansas City shooting. Mays was one of the people who sustained serious injuries during the brutal shooting. Cops later confirmed that he was one of the suspects in the case.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

Meanwhile, Mays' family had launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover the medical expenses of the suspect. The cover photo of the fundraiser page showed a severely injured Lyndell Mays in the hospital.

Missouri man Lyndell Mays' family has started a fundraiser after he was injured in the shooting in which he is a suspect

After law enforcement officials charged two people in connection to the Kansas City shooting that occurred on February 14, they apprehended two more individuals in connection to the case. They have been identified as Lyndell Mays and Dominic M. Miller.

23-year-old Mays' mother, Teneal Burnside, launched a fundraiser to cover his medical expenses. However, the fundraiser page was shut down after raising $100. Despite the charges against him, his sister claimed that Lyndell was trying to safeguard her in the commotion at the victory parade that day.

FOX 59 reported that both the adult suspects have been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. The New York Post reported that the now-deleted fundraiser post mentioned,

"He is in the ICU fighting for a recovery from several surgeries from going to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration with his older sister."

It further read,

"Getting shot multiple times at a time that was [meant] to bring so much joy to so many has [brought] pain and sadness to all that was attending."

Expand Tweet

The fundraiser was taken down before the charges were introduced on Tuesday.

Mays allegedly admitted to starting the shooting in the victory parade that day

According to The New York Post, Lyndell admitted to starting the fatal gunfire. It has further been revealed that he had sustained about nine gunshot wounds. The suspect's mother stated that he is going through a difficult time and needs help in recovering.

According to cops, Miller and Lyndell Mays got into an argument, which escalated into the brutal shooting in the huge crowd. A suspect's friend said an opposing group accused Mays of staring at them. Surveillance footage captured him approaching the group in an aggressive manner.

The New York Post further added that according to legal documents, Lyndell Mays was seen chasing and then shooting an individual who seemed unarmed. This allegedly prompted other people in the group to pull out their guns. Court documents read,

"Mays confirmed that he drew his gun first… and started shooting, all because they said, 'I'm going to get you,' and to him, that meant, 'I'm going to kill you.'"

Expand Tweet

Despite the charges against him, Mays' family has declined all the allegations against him, as of now.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE