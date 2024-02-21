Who did the shooting at the Kansas City Superbowl Parade? Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays charged with 2nd-degree murder

Authorities have charged two adult suspects named Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays with 2nd-degree murder in the mass shootout at the Kansas City Superbowl parade last Wednesday, February 14. This comes in addition to the two juveniles who were arrested earlier on gun-related and resisting-arrest charges. Still, court documents allege that it was Dominic Miller's gun that fired the bullet that ended up killing 43-year-old Lisa Lopez Galvan.

Reports also suggest that Lyndell Mays was one of the instigators of the verbal altercation between the two groups, which started the gunfight in the streets of Kansas during the parade and pulled out his gun. Apart from one death, the ensuing shootout resulted in about 22 people getting injured.

Currently, both Mays and Miller are hospitalized due to the injuries sustained at the event and are being held on a bond amounting to $1 Million each.

Two adults, Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays, have been charged in connection to the Kansas City Superbowl parade

On Tuesday, February 20, Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the name of the two adult suspects in a press conference. Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays have been charged with murder in the second degree, two separate counts of armed crime, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Lyndell Mays, a resident of Maytown, was charged over the weekend on Saturday, February 17, but due to the nature of the active investigation, records were sealed till now. He is being accused of being one of the first people to start shooting at the parade, and the charge of felony murder can see him sentenced to life in prison. The weapon found near him was reportedly stolen in Kansas City, reveals court documents.

Dominic Miller, a resident of Kansas City, faces the charges of felony murder and is in police custody along with Mays. Miller was charged on Monday night, February 19. According to court documents, Dominic was one of the people who returned fire, causing numerous injuries at the Kansas City Superbowl parade.

Baker also clarified that these two are adults and will be dealt with appropriately by the authorities, unlike the two teenagers currently in juvenile detention who have received much media coverage up till now. That said, the prosecutor made it clear that further arrests and detentions are very much on the cards as the authorities strive to hold every shooter responsible.

For now, no mugshot have been released, and public information on the defendants is scarce. What exactly led to the altercation, which ended up killing one and injuring so many people at the Kansas City Superbowl parade, is still up for debate. More information about the court dates has yet to be revealed by the police.

