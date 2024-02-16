Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting: Two suspects face criminal charges after tragic incident in Kansas City

A mass shooting took place on February 14th during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade. More than 20 people were injured with the majority being children and Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a radio disc jokey from Kansas City lost her life.

While three suspects were caught by the police, as per TMZ, only two of them are being charged with criminal charges. Both are juveniles and are facing gun-related and resisting arrest-charges.

Since they are juveniles the investigation and court hearings will not be open to the public. Earlier, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves clarified that the shooting was not related to homegrown terrorism but rather occurred as a result of a dispute between several people.

The shooting resulted in multiple children under the age of 16 being injured by gunshots, creating a tragic scene in Kansas City. People have begun to support the community, and Taylor Swift recently donated $100,000 to Lisa Lopez-Galvan's family through the GoFundMe page that was set up.

Patrick Mahomes has also taken the initiative to help the victims, having already begun to support them and encouraging others to do the same.

Further details on shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade

As per reports, there were a total of 20+ victims with one death as mentioned above. The victims were treated at Children's Mercy Hospital, and recently Mahomes along with his wife Brittany visited them.

After the shooting took place, the Kansas City police along with military personnel took care of the situation and eliminated the danger of worsening of the situation.

Jackson Mahomes as well as some of the Chiefs players helped comfort the kids who were scared during the tragedy and did their best to support them.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire also provided help to the kids as well as their parents to deal with PTSD and the franchise is expected to continue providing the support for the community.