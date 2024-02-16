Taylor Swift makes generous $100,000 donation to victim's family after Kansas City parade shooting: Report

Taylor Swift has come forward with a donation for Lisa Lopez-Galvan's family after the Kansas City Chiefs championship parade shooting.

The parade, which was supposed to celebrate the Chiefs' second consecutive title triumph, became violent when Lisa, a mother of two and a DJ, was shot and died during the parade. Players and the Hunt family expressed their shock over the incident, which has invoked multiple debates and conversations on social media.

However, in a GoFundMe campaign started for the victims' families, Swift reportedly donated $100,000 to the cause.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Taylor Swift reportedly donated $100,000 after harrowing Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting

The original goal for the GoFunMe page was $75,000, which has now passed the $176,000 mark with Taylor Swift's donation and 1,400 people donating in total.

Referring to Lisa as a loving mother who was 'senselessly' killed, the page read:

"This fund has been set up to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed. She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years.

She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life".

Before Taylor Swift's donation, Travis Kelce reaches out to Kansas City about horrific shooting

Following the incident, Travis Kelce took to Twitter (now X) to speak about the tragedy that took place:

Expand Tweet

Another report by TMZ revealed that Kelce, along with Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs teammates, partied in Kansas City after the shooting. Twenty-two people in total were injured, nine of whom were children.

Having said that, neither Taylor Swift nor her team have made a public statement on the donation.