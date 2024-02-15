Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce partied with Chiefs players in private setting after shooting at Super Bowl parade: Report 

Following a tragic Super Bowl parade, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and other players were seen at a Kansas City restaurant later that night. In the midst of the Kansas City Chiefs' celebrations, a shooting occured in the crowds of people in attendance.

Per TMZ, sources told them that Kelce was seen for the get together at the Granfalloon Restaurant And Bar in K.C., where Mahomes and others had gathered. According to the report, it was Mahomes' idea, which he had after the Super Bowl win.

According to TMZ, Mahomes rented out the entire restaurant and had police for crowd control as well. Now, whether this was still a celebration of their Super Bowl win is unknown. But given the events of the day, we find it hard to believe that the get together would have been anything but festive.

Travis Kelce even posted via X after the incident near Union Station as the gravity of the situation hit home. TMZ did question why Chiefs players would continue the "party" after such a day, but we don't know what actually happened inside. However, we can assume that it wasn't much of a party atmosphere.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs' Super Bowl party cut short

Shooting At Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade Leaves Multiple People Injured

Wednesday was supposed to be a day of fun and celebration as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were welcomed home as Super Bowl champions.

With so much fun to be had, it didn't take long for things to go south. As we now know that shots were fired near Union Station. Of the 22 people who were victims, nine of them where children. Such an act is unfathomable and there was one person killed who was later revealed as Radio DJ Lisa Lopez.

Given the setting, how such a thing could happen is hard to wrap your head around. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs players and staff, along with thousands of fans were celebrating a third Super Bowl title in five years.

It was a huge accomplishment for Mahomes and Kansas City as they won back-to-back titles. Becoming another team after the 2004 New England Patriots to do so. Unfortunately, no one will remember that due to the incident that transpired at what some have called the last Super Bowl parade. Only time will tell.