In a perfect world, Travis Kelce should be happily celebrating his third Super Bowl title on Wednesday. But instead, there was a mass shooting incident that killed one and wounded another 22, including 11 children, curtailing the festivities.

The star tight end cannot help but commiserate. He wrote on his X/Twitter account:

"I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."

Meanwhile, a Chiefs spokesperson confirmed that Kelce and his teammates, including Patrick Mahomes, were safe and well:

"At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff, and their families are safe and accounted for."

According to police, the incident began at approximately 3 PM ET/2 PM CT.

What was Travis Kelce doing at Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade before shooting?

Before the deadly incident, everything seemed to be going well for the Chiefs, especially their most prolific pass-catcher.

When Travis Kelce was called onstage, he decided to try his hand at singing Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places". As shown in the video below, he did not exactly master it:

His girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was not present at the parade, having left for Melbourne, Australia, to resume her Eras Tour.

Chiefs Super Bowl parade noticeably lacked security, says NBC reporter

Jesse Kirsch, who was covering the parade for NBC, said that the parade was shockingly lax in its security approach, with attendees being able to enter as they pleased:

"Most fans who attended the parade and rally didn't have their belongings checked at the location. There were no noticeable metal detectors, and it’s not clear what security checks people would have had to go through to get right up to the stage outside Union Station."

Three purported perpetrator(s) were eventually arrested, but as of this writing their identities have not been revealed.

The person who died in the shooting has since been identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a radio DJ for KKFI 90.1 and host of Taste of Tejano and mother of two.