Clyde Edwards-Helaire gives Kansas City parents PTSD advice after sheltering a child during Super Bowl parade shooting

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City on Wednesday when gunfire broke out. The Chiefs running back even sheltered a young fan and brought him to safety amid the traumatic events.

The boy's mother Penny Cotten, thanked Edwards-Helaire on social media for keeping her son safe. Edwards-Helaire responded to the grateful mother and then sent a message to the children and parents of the Kansas City area.

He urged them to stay positive and not reflect on what had happened.

"Being a person who suffers from PTSD, for the kids in the KC area and parents, refrain from mentioning and bringing up traumatic experiences," he wrote on X. "Always think positive and when those bad days come (because they will) comfort and knowing somewhere is with you is the best (medication). To all of the Kingdom! Smile today because we can always change tomorrow."

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has mentioned in the past that he comes from a family of nurses and that he is currently attending nursing school while playing in the NFL. When his NFL career is over, the two-time Super Bowl champion plans to pursue a career in nursing.

New details emerge from shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Kansas City fans hoped to enjoy an afternoon of celebration as their team reveled in their second consecutive Super Bowl win. However, as the Super Bowl LVIII parade came to a close, fans began running with their families to safety as gunshots rang out. The shooting killed a mother of two and injured 23, mostly children.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves gave more details on Thursday, saying the shooting began after an argument between parade-goers.

"This appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire," Graves told reporters on Thursday.

She also said that three people were taken into custody and two of them were under the age of 18.