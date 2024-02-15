Kansas City Police Department pinpoints reason behind fatal shooting at Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

The Kansas City Police Department has divulged the reason behind the fatal shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.

The Chiefs were celebrating their second straight Super Bowl and held their parade on Wednesday when a mass shooting took place. One person was killed while 23 people were injured in the process.

Now, on Thursday, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves opened up on the incident and provided the reason for the shooting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"KCPD Chief Stacey Graves said yesterday’s shooting appeared to be a dispute between several parties that ended in gunfire with 23 total being injured in the process. Victims age between 8 and 47. Half of the victims are under the age of 16. Of the 3 suspects, 2 of them are juveniles."

After the shooting at the parade, three suspects were taken into custody but at the time of writing, none have been charged according to Graves:

“We have not charged them yet, this is still under investigation,” Graves said at a news conference Thursday, via CNN.

"We do have 24 hours until we have to either file charges or release them," Graves added. "We are working closely with the Jackson County prosecutor's office to present the most successful case for prosecution."

Travis Kelce and other Chiefs players react to shooting

Following the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs parade, several players commented on the matter

Taking to X after the shooting, Travis Kelce said he was heartbroken over what happened at the parade.

Expand Tweet

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."

The Chiefs as a team put out a statement on the shooting saying they are saddened by what happened:

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City," part of their statement read.

Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith went on Good Morning America and expressed anger over the fatal shooting at the parade.

Expand Tweet

“I’m pretty angry. Due to senseless violence, someone lost their life today … At the end of the day, Kansas City is a great city. We’re gonna stand up together and we’re gonna be strong.”

Officers arrested two armed individuals shortly after the shooting, and it's unclear if the third person was also armed at the time of their arrest.