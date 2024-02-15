Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire breaks silence on viral video after being clowned for hugging Brittany Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes was a major supporter of her husband, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs last season. She and thousands of fans celebrated their second straight Super Bowl win at a parade in Kansas City on Wednesday. The entrepreneur went viral for a moment during the massive parade.

Cameras caught her and Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire embracing in a hug. The hug between the two caught the attention of social media and Edwards-Helaire took to X to share his thoughts on the attention the interaction has gotten:

"My first Time seeing Brit w/o having to go play a game all year! Go ask my Fiancé to see her Ring since we wanna talk!"

It has been a good couple of months for the mother of two as she was often seen with pop superstar Taylor Swift. Swift is the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Taylor and Brittany are apparently BFFs based on interactions over the past couple of months.

The "Karma" singer and the Sports Illustrated model were spotted together at games and most recently at Swift and Kelce's Super Bowl afterparty in Vegas. Brittany was also at a New Year's party with Swift, Travis and husband Patrick.

Swift and Mahomes went viral themselves last October with a handshake after the Chiefs scored in a game. This was the moment that some felt sparked BFFs' rumors.

As for her interaction with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, being at the center of the controversy is nothing new to Brittany. In January 2022, Brittany doused a crowd of Chiefs fans with champagne after a playoff game. She expressed over the incident last July.

Brittany Mahomes shares messages on shooting at Chiefs parade

What was supposed to be a day of celebration turned tragic as a shooting took place as the festivities were wrapping up. Brittany Mahomes took to her Instagram story to share her feelings on the tragedy:

Brittany Mahomes on the shooting at the Chiefs SB parade

Per the Kansas City Police Department, the gunfire saw someone lose their life and 21 others were wounded. Three suspects were taken into custody and at least one weapon was found and retrieved at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and the motive is unknown.