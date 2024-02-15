Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce reportedly played huge factor in CBS getting 123.4 million audience for Super Bowl

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship was one of the major talking points in the just concluded 2023-24 NFL season. The pair are at the top of their respective professions, and they've been bossing it lately.

The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship also significantly positively impacted the just concluded Super Bowl game.

Super Bowl 2024 was reportedly the most watched US TV broadcast since the 1969 Moon landing(estimated 150 million viewers). 123.4 million people in the US watched the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, as per Nielsen.

According to reports, Taylor Swift's highly anticipated attendance to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, may have boosted the big game's figures. Ahead of the game, speculation ran rife about whether the pop superstar could make it back from Japan, where she had been performing on tour. Eventually, she did, and according to a Numerator poll, 20% of Super Bowl viewers were rooting for the Chiefs because of the singer's relationship with Kelce.

This year's viewership is a significant jump from last year's Super Bowl, which 115.1 million viewers watched.

Taylor Swift - Travis Kelce relationship timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been the talk of the entertainment and sports industries for a minute. Here's a brief recap of their relationship:

July 7 and 8, 2023

Swift performs at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

July 26, 2023

During an episode of his and his Brother Jason's podcast, New Heights, Travis states that he recently attended a Swift concert and had written his number on a friendship bracelet to give to her. Sadly, he couldn't shoot his shot successfully.

September 18, 2023

Swift is pictured in New York wearing a necklace with Kelce's birthstone. Call it a mere coincidence, but...

September 24, 2023

Taylor Swift attends her first Kansas City Chiefs game to watch her rumored boyfriend in action. The pop star sits beside Kelce's mother, Donna, for the occasion.

October 1, 2023

Swift attends yet another Kansas City Chiefs game, but this time with some star-studded friends. The Grammy Awards winner pulled up to the Chiefs versus Jets game with Sophie Turner, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and more.

October 14, 2023

Swift and Kelce packed up some PDAs in New York after both appeared for separate SNL segments.

October 18, 2023

TMZ comes with some breaking news that Kelce has purchased a $6 million home so that he and Swift can premium security and privacy.

November 5, 2023

Swift publicly likes People's Instagram post about Kelce's latest NFL win.

November 10, 2023

Travis visits Argentina to support Taylor while she's on the international leg of her tour; the couple is spotted grabbing dinner hand-in-hand.

November 20, 2023

In his cover story with WSJ Mag, Kelce gushes that he has "never dated anyone" with an "aura" like Taylor's. Kelce also states that the pair share similar values and calls her "a genius" who's "hilarious."

December 6, 2023

In her TIME's Person of the Year feature, Taylor Swift opened up about her relationship with Travis Kelce.

February 11, 2024

Taylor Swift jetted down to Las Vegas to watch her boo win back-to-back Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs. The couple was front, right, and center after the game, sharing a lovely moment. They've since been living it up as the Chiefs chase a historic three-peat.