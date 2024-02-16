What led to the shooting at the Chiefs parade? Motive explored as authorities reveal details about suspects in Kansas shooting that left 1 dead and 22 injured

Police have discovered a possible motive behind the deadly Kansas shooting that took place on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. According to authorities, the shooting arose from a series of personal issues between some individuals. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves confirmed that the incident wasn't related to "homegrown terrorism or violent extremism."

Trigger warning: The article contains references to shooting. Readers' discretion is advised.

The Police Chief further confirmed that out of the three arrested juveniles, one has been released. Authorities reportedly recovered several firearms, possibly used in the fatal shooting that killed one individual.

Two juveniles charged in connection with Kansas shooting

Authorities are looking into the brutal Kansas shooting that killed at least one person and injured more than 20 others. As per NBC News, two juveniles have been charged in connection with the shooting that seemingly stemmed from a personal dispute.

The 16th Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri Jackson County Family Court Division said in a statement that the juveniles were charged with gun-related and resisting arrest charges on February 15 and are being held at a juvenile detention center.

As per CBS News, the statement also noted that "additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues."

The police also claimed that a huge number of guns had been recovered. The police department is working alongside Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker to investigate the Kansas shooting.

However, as per CBS News, Jackson County Prosecutor Baker said that her office doesn't oversee or supervise juvenile cases, but officials from her office are expectedd to be at the unidentified suspects' future hearings.

Kansas shooting left one dead, 22 injured

As per CBS News, the dead woman was identified by radio station KKFI-FM as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, host of "Taste of Tejano."

Station spokesperson Kelly Dougherty told CNN,

"We are absolutely devastated at the loss of such an amazing person who gave so much to KKFI and the KC community."

As per reports, of the 22 injured, more than half of them are children. The New York Post reported that Ross Grundyson, chief of the city fire department, mentioned that about eight of the total injured were in a critical state when they were admitted to the hospital. Some of the victims sustained less-serious injuries.

Police Chief Graves shared during a press conference that about 800 cops were deployed in the area where the shooting took place. She also spoke about Paul Contreras, who reportedly tackled one of the shooters, along with another bystander, after the shooting took place. CNN reported that the victims injured in the shooting have been admitted to about four hospitals.

As per ESPN, by February 16, two victims remained in critical condition and one in serious condition. Most of the injured children were out of the hospital and expected to recover.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas spoke about the shooting and mentioned,

"Parades, rallies, schools, movies. It seems like almost nothing is safe."

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the recent Kansas shooting is considered to be the 48th mass shooting that has taken place in the United States this year. This is a developing story, and updates are to be expected.

