Watch: Videos show Paul Contreras tackle an alleged shooter after the Kansas City Chiefs' victory parade shooting

Bellevue man Paul Contreras has been captured in a video by his daughter while he tackled an alleged shooter after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade took place. Alyssa Marsh-Contreras, Paul's daughter, told ABC News that the man he tackled was trying to escape the shooting site on foot.

Paul Contreras said that he and another bystander tackled the man after they noticed a gun fall out of his hand while he tried to flee. The Bellevue man further added that police arrived in a few moments, but the wait felt like forever when they were tackling the alleged shooter.

Paul Contreras tackled an alleged shooter who was trying to flee on foot after the recent Kansas City shooting

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, a brutal mass shooting took place at the west side of Union Station in Kansas City once the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade ended. Amidst the chaos, Paul Contreras and his daughter first assumed that they were hearing fireworks before realizing that it was something more horrific when the shots were fired.

Contreras saw a gun falling out of an alleged shooter's hand, and he jumped in to tackle him. Another bystander also acted along, and both of them put him down until cops arrived. KETV reported Paul stating,

"I didn't hesitate. The whole time he's fighting to get up and run away. We're fighting each other, you know. We're fighting to keep him down and he's fighting to get up."

Paul Contreras and his family are safe and have returned home to Bellevue. In the video that captured Contreras, a suspect was seen getting pinned down and punched by him and another bystander. Soon, two officers arrived there and detained the suspect. According to the news station, Paul Contreras later spoke about the shooting and said,

"You can't be scared, you know. Not saying you want it to happen, but there's always that chance. It could happen at work, the grocery store. This just happened to be the Super Bowl Parade."

Authorities are looking into the shooting that disrupted the victory parade

The FBI has revealed that the shooting began at about 2 pm local time. According to Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves, authorities have detained three suspects in connection to the deadly Kansas City shooting and further described the incident to be a "tragedy." The Washington Post reported that the fatal shooting killed at least one individual, and over 20 people have sustained injuries. The case is currently an ongoing investigation.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson issued a statement addressing the fatal shooting.

"I want to start with a thank you to Kansas City Police along with other state and local first responders who were able to quickly take two individuals into custody and provide critical care to victims following today's shooting."

He added,

"This was a tragic conclusion to a celebration we had all looked forward to."

Stacey Graves exclaimed that the shooting shouldn't have happened and people who attended the parade were supposed to be in a safe environment. The Kansas City Chiefs have comfirmes that all the staff and players are safe.

