Who was Lisa Lopez Galvan? All about the victim in the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting

A Kansas City Chiefs fan and host at a community radio station, Lisa Lopez Galvan, was identified as the victim killed in the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting that also left 21 people injured.

According to multiple reports, gunfire erupted near Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, as hundreds had gathered to celebrate the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory in the Super Bowl on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

According to CBS, the shooting, which was described as a criminal act possibly started by a fight among witnesses, left one person dead and 21 others injured, including 12 children hospitalized between the ages of 6 and 15. Nine of them reportedly sustained gunshot wounds and were expected to recover.

However, the remaining victims reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries and were being treated at the hospital. Lisa Lopez Galvan reportedly died at the hospital while undergoing surgery after sustaining a gunshot wound to the abdomen, The Desk reported.

According to ABC, Galvan was attending the parade with her husband and her son, who also was shot.

What we know about Lisa Lopez Galvan in the wake of Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting

According to her Facebook profile, Lisa Lopez Galvan was a radio host at a community radio station KFI (90.1 FM), where she hosted a Hispanic music program called “Tejano Tuesday.” Galvan, who graduated from Bishop Miege High School and lived in Shawnee, Kansas, was also a local disc jockey who played at weddings.

Lisa Lopez Galvan is reportedly survived by her two adult children and husband, Mike Galvan. Her last Facebook post shortly before she was killed asked her followers to tune into her radio program between 8 pm to 10 pm on Tuesday and reach out to the station with any special requests.

She wrote:

“Don’t forget to tune in tonight to A Taste of Tejano from 8 pm to 10 pm! Let us know if you have a birthday, anniversary or special announcement!”

Several people flooded social media platforms with tributes to Lisa Lopez Galvan and anguished over the senseless act of violence that claimed the life of the late radio host beloved in the community. A friend, Helen Ortiz wrote:

“Lisa Lopez-Galvan's words can't express the pain of knowing that you are gone in such a nonsense and senseless way. I will always remember our hour-long conversation 3 days ago. I will always remember your laugh and your smile. I will always keep you in my heart and pray that Galvan Mike and the rest of the family can find comfort and strength in God in these difficult moments.”

Three people were taken into custody shortly after the shooting

As the community tries to grapple with the tragedy, a motive for the shooting is yet to be determined. CBS reported three people were taken into custody shortly after the shooting and at least two were reportedly armed. Videos circulating on X showed attendees tackling the shooters as they tried to flee the scene.

President Joe Biden issued a statement on February 14, decrying the endemic gun violence plaguing the country. He said:

"The epidemic of gun violence is ripping apart families and communities every day. Some make the news. Much of it doesn't. But all of it is unacceptable.”

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who was at the parade, posted on social media that her family was evacuated after gunfire erupted at the scene. She added:

"Today, a day that should have been a celebration of the Chiefs' remarkable skill and success, has turned into a day of mourning. This senseless act of violence goes against everything Kansas City and the Chiefs Kingdom stand for."

Police have yet to disclose the suspects' names at the time of writing this article.

