What happened at Tinley park? Police identify four women killed in Illinois shooting

In a tragic incident, a man fatally shot his wife and three daughters at a home in Tinley Park on Sunday, January 21, 2024, as per ABC News. The victims killed at a home in south suburban Tinley Park were identified as Majeda Kassem, 53, Halema Kassem, 25, Hanan Kassem, 24, and Zahia Kassem, 25.

According to multiple reports, police said the victims were shot to death in a domestic-related incident by a suspect only identified as Majeda Kassem’s husband.

According to CBS, law enforcement officials will share more details about the investigation of this case, including the suspect's name, at a press conference on Monday.

What we know about the shooting at Tinley Park

Expand Tweet

Briefly detailing the incident, CBS reported that at around 11:20 am on Sunday, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 7400 block of West 173rd Street in Tinley Park. The 911 call was reportedly placed by a man at the scene, stating that someone had been shot inside the home. Upon arrival, officers found four women dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside the home.

Police also found the uninjured suspect inside the home in Tinley Park and took him into custody at the scene. It is unclear if the suspect called 911 to notify authorities about the crime. Village Manager Pat Carr, who confirmed to CBS a man shot his wife and three daughters in a domestic-related incident, added:

"We know that this was isolated to this home. The [person was] taken into custody at the home. The scene is secure. There is only one suspect at this time, and we are confident that there is no threat to the general public in the area."

Expand Tweet

As police continued to explore the circumstances surrounding the case, a neighbor whose daughter knew the family told CBS that apart from the husband, wife, and three daughters, two sons also lived in the home where the crime occurred.

The neighbor, Charlotte Vaitkus, seemingly shocked at the incident, said she was unaware of any problems at their home. Vaitkus, whose daughter went to school with the oldest son, revealed her now adult daughter employed the twin sisters Halema and Zahia Kassem and often spoke about their intelligence.

"She went to school with the oldest son, and she employed the twin sisters, and she always talked about how they were all very intelligent. And they had very high goals in life like they were pharmacists and doctors, and she never knew that there were any problems at all at home."

As police continue to investigate the case, charges against the suspect are still pending.