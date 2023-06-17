What did Gary Barnett do? Tennessee man's cryptic Facebook posts explored as six killed in domestic murder-suicide incident

Gary Barnett, a 48-year-old Tennessee man, who worked in the machine tool industry, killed five people before fatally shooting himself on Thursday, June 15. The victim count included Barnett's estranged wife Regina, daughter Britney, and three kids who were found dead alongside the gunman inside a burning home at an address in Sequatchie, 30 miles west of Chattanooga. The home was supposedly owned by the suspect.

Authorities said that on Thursday night, police responded to reports of gunfire at a home on Pine Street, located in the area of Sequatchie. Upon arrival, police reportedly found the home ablaze. Shortly after putting out the fire, authorities discovered six people, including three children, dead in what they described as a domestic murder-suicide incident. A seventh person, who was found injured after being shot at the home, was transported to a hospital for treatment and was expected to recover from the gunshot wound.

Moving forward with courage @elenamrl21 Gary Barnett, 48, went to his home around 9 p.m. and shot and killed his wife Regina, who had been separated for days, her daughter Brittnee Perez and their two children. A third child was also killed in the incident, and an adult was shot and wounded, but survived. Gary Barnett, 48, went to his home around 9 p.m. and shot and killed his wife Regina, who had been separated for days, her daughter Brittnee Perez and their two children. A third child was also killed in the incident, and an adult was shot and wounded, but survived. https://t.co/jqxJYMiE7w

On Friday, authorities confirmed that Gary Barnett shot and killed his wife, Regina, her daughter Britney and three children before turning the gun on himself. Authorities said two of the minors, who were found dead, were Regina’s grandchildren. The identity of the third slain child is currently unknown.

Regina and Gary Barnett (Image via Facebook)

While the motive for the shooting remained unclear, authorities revealed that shortly before the killings, his estranged wife had obtained a restraining order against her husband, stating that he had some “50 to 60 guns” and was terrified he would “get drunk and shoot me.”

Regina told the court that Gary Barnett was verbally abusive and had physically threatened her on several occasions prompting her to obtain a restraining order. Court documents cited by the New York Post read:

“My soon-to-be (ex) husband threatened to shoot me and he verbally abuses me every day. He also threatened to shoot my dog.”

Gary Barnett's cryptic Facebook posts indicate he was nursing a grudge against his estranged wife

As authorities continue to investigate the circumstances that led Gary Barnett to commit the atrocities against his family, the suspect’s Facebook account revealed several cryptic messages, which were posted in the days leading up to the horrifying murder-suicide incident. The posts provided a brief insight into the suspect’s frame of mind before he went on a violent rampage.

Image via Gary Barnett/Facebook

Three days before murdering his family, Barnett had posted a video titled "Messed up things guys experience,” in which a user named EmilyKing said:

‘One really messed up thing that guys experience after a breakup, is when their ex not only pretends but spreads work that he is a bad man just so she doesn’t feel guilty over how she treated him.”

Image via Gary Barnett/Facebook

The post seemingly indicated that Barnett was nursing a grudge over his wife obtaining a restraining order against him. Another seemingly threatening meme posted five days before the shooting cited a quote from Marvin Heemeyer, a man dubbed “Killdozer, '' who went on a rampage, knocking down 13 buildings before shooting himself in 2004. The quote read:

“I was willing to be reasonable until I had to be unreasonable. Sometimes reasonable men must do unreasonable things.”

Authorities revealed that before the incident a judge had approved the restraining order against the suspect. Authorities also stated that four people died after sustaining gunshot wounds during Thursday's massacre. Two victims reportedly died of smoke inhalation after the house caught fire during the violent rampage. Police declined to disclose additional information, including names of the victims, citing an active investigation.

Poll : 0 votes