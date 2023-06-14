What did Mandie Reusch do? Charges explored as Pennsylvania woman accused of driving boyfriend to suicide with ‘heinous and graphic’ texts

Mandie Reusch, a 35-year-old Pennsylvania woman, was recently charged with aiding suicide and harassment of estranged boyfriend and father of her child Kevin Metzger, a 37-year-old army veteran who killed himself on June 18, 2021.

In a statement, District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli accused Mandie Reusch of driving her then-boyfriend Kevin Metzger to suicide with a series of ‘heinous and graphic’ text messages while he was away at military training. Authorities said that Reusch relentlessly tormented the victim for weeks, starting in May 2021, after he left for army training.

The barrage of texts was reportedly laced with profanities and insults where she would repeatedly demean and threaten to take away the custody of their daughter, Salem Metzger, before encouraging him to kill himself. Bogged down by the torrential hate-fueled messages, a mentally defeated Kevin Metzger reportedly took his own life after sending the texts from his girlfriend to a concerned friend. Ziccarelli said:

“Mr Metzger may still be here today if those messages did not influence and encourage him to take his own life. These messages from Mr Metzger’s estranged girlfriend was continuous and unrelenting for months until they finally stopped when the victim took his own life.”

Mandie Reusch sent a video of her having s*x with another man to her boyfriend

Detailing the incident, Ziccarelli said that the vicious cycle of messages started on May 5, 2021, when the victim was away at a training facility and Mandie Reusch remained home with their daughter.

On that day, Reusch allegedly sent a WhatsApp message to the victim saying she was moving in with another man and he would never see his daughter again.

“I hope for (the child’s) sake that you do kill yourself. She would be better off not even knowing you.”

Shortly after, the cruelty in the texts reportedly increased with the frequency of each message sent by the suspect. In one of the texts, the suspect reportedly told the victim she would have intercourse with her new partner on Mother’s Day and their daughter would begin addressing the new beau as dad.

Authorities said that when the victim sent the suspect $200 to cover an expense, Mandie Reusch reportedly sent a video of her having intercourse with a man and informed him she had destroyed his property at home. One of the texts read:

“Go kill yourself. You aren’t a real (expletive) human.”

Overwhelmed by the constant harassment, On June 3, 2021, Metzger, who served in the army for 20 years, reportedly complained to the Irwin police, who warned Reusch to stop sending him messages and then charged her with harassment, which was dropped shortly after his death.

Shortly before Kevin Metzger took his own life, on June 18, 2021, the victim reportedly threatened the suspect that he would post her vicious messages online, to which Mandie Reusch responded saying that she would keep their daughter from seeing him on Father’s Day.

Shortly after, Metzher was found dead by the police, who were sent over by a friend for a welfare check.

PennLive reported that Reusch was remanded to the Westmoreland County Prison after she failed to post $150,000 bail following her arraignment on Tuesday. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 27, 2023.

