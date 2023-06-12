What did Anna Louise Englund do? Colorado mother arrested over 2-month-old’s death

In a tragic incident, Anna Louise Englund, a 29-year-old Colorado mother, was arrested on Saturday, June 10, following the death of the 2-month-old infant, Miles Basellio. Anna Louise Englund, who was taken into custody on Saturday night, was reportedly charged with first-degree murder and child abuse, the Boulder Police Department said in a statement.

Detailing the incident police said that on Saturday, officers responded to a welfare check report stating that a woman was possibly in the midst of a mental health crisis at a Portland Place residence in North Boulder. Upon arrival at approximately 4:30 p.m., witnesses in the area told the police that the mother had driven away with a 2-month-old in her car.

Shortly after, Boulder police sent out an alert to multiple law enforcement agencies in the area, asking them to be on the lookout for the mother and the endangered child while they searched for Englund’s car. Several hours later, around 10 pm, Englund’s car was located heading to Foothills Hospital at 4747 Arapahoe Avenue. Police intercepted the car after it arrived in the hospital’s parking lot. The baby was reportedly rushed to the emergency room, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

The mother was arrested and charged with murder. Police have yet to disclose the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death but noted that the case is under investigation.

Anna Louise Englund was allegedly suffering from postpartum psychosis in the weeks leading up to the infant's death

Speaking to 9News, the baby’s father revealed that the mother, Anna Louise Englund, was potentially in the middle of a postpartum psychosis when she drove off with the baby on Saturday afternoon. The unidentified father told the reporter that Anna Louise Englund had visited the hospital multiple times, seeking help in the days leading up to the incident.

According to Cleveland Clinic, Postpartum psychosis is a rare condition that affects between 0.089 and 2.6 per cent of mothers in the United States. The main symptoms include Hallucinations, delusions, and depressive and manic thoughts.

The devastated father, still grappling with the horrifying events, said that he is still trying to come to terms with all that has transpired lately. Confused by his wife’s actions, he said that he couldn’t fathom the reason that would prompt the mother to take the child’s life. He said:

“I can’t comprehend, like, the medical base backing her for acting that way. I can’t comprehend her internal thought process. It’s weird that you can form a life with somebody and this happens and it’s like, what? You wouldn’t think that was that person.”

A friend of Anna Louise Englund defends the mother suffering from a mental health issue

In defense of Anna Louise Englund, a friend told CBS News, that the new mother was suffering from debilitating depression after birth. The unidentified friend revealed that Englund was seeing a therapist and the family was under the impression that she was getting better. The friend noted that the mother would be devastated when she comes out of her psychosis to learn that the baby is dead.

Meanwhile, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold, in a statement, called the incident a tragic situation while extending his sympathies to the infant’s family.

“Our hearts are with the child’s family during this terrible and difficult time. This is a tragic situation, and we are thinking about the child’s loved ones as they grieve all that has happened.”

Authorities investigating the case said that the infant’s cause of death will be released in due time.

