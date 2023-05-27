What happened to Craig Chamberlain? Missing soldier found days after wife's death 

Craig Chamberlain, a missing soldier, was found alive on Friday, May 26, 11 days after he vanished from his off-base home in Texas last week. The 23-year-old Fort Cavazos soldier was reported missing by his wife Cameron, on May 15, 2023. At the time, Cameron told reporters that Craig was last seen at their off-base home in Killeen, Texas.

The report of his disappearance launched a state-wide search as concerns heightened after Craig's spouse, Cameron Chamberlain, was mysteriously found dead earlier this week in the couple's home.

As authorities continued their search for the missing soldier, a spokesperson for Fort Cavazos told 25 News on Tuesday that based on evidence collected by military investigators, the army has determined that Craig had "willfully absented himself from the Army."

They also said that Army criminal investigators are currently looking into his wife's death, as the investigation falls under their jurisdiction if a death occurs at an Army member's residence.

In a statement, an Army official said:

"The III Armored Corps is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Cameron Chamberlain, the spouse of Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Cameron Chamberlain."

However, as of yet, Fort Cavazos has not disclosed details about the cause and manner of Cameron's death.

As authorities continue to investigate the spouse's death, on Friday, Craig Chamberlain's mother told Daily Beast that her son had been found alive days after Cameron's death.

Craig's mother, Virginia Chamberlain, did not share details pertaining to his disappearance and subsequent location. However, the Army shared a statement saying that the CID is currently investigating the case. They also added that the Army was providing the missing soldier with the care he needs.

In a statement, Lt. Col. Zachary Brainard, commander of the 2nd Chemical Battalion at Fort Cavazos, said:

"We are thankful that Specialist Chamberlain has been found. We will continue to provide him with the care and assistance he needs. We will also continue to collaborate with CID as they conduct a thorough investigation into this matter."

Craig Chamberlain and his wife quarreled on the day of his disappearance

While the information surrounding Craig Chamberlain's disappearance and his wife's subsequent death remains nebulous, his mother, Virginia Chamberlain, told Daily Beast that his son's marriage was on rocky grounds in the days leading to his disappearance.

Virginia, while insisting that she did not know the specific reasons behind her son's disappearance, said that the couple, who wed in 2020, had an acrimonious relationship for a while.

Shortly after Craig Chamberlain was reported missing, his wife Cameron gave several interviews pleading for information that would lead to her missing husband's whereabouts.

During one such interview, Cameron revealed that her husband vanished shortly after they argued. She also disclosed that her husband struggled with depression. In a statement to KWTX, Cameron said that her husband changed after their marriage as he grew increasingly fractious over the leadership at Fort Cavazos.

She said:

“When I met him, he was a carefree, loving, laid-back person. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body. He had no hate in his heart. He was a happy man. And [Fort Cavazos] and his leadership completely destroyed him.”

However, the impact the couple's strained relationship had on Chamberlain's disappearance and his wife's death remains unclear.

