What happened at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church? Suspect killed after attack at pastor’s church, leaves 2 dead

An unidentified female suspect was killed after she opened fire at controversial pastor Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Texas on Sunday, February 11, 2024, injuring two, including a five-year-old boy.

The incident occurred just before 2 pm on Sunday at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church on Sunday. According to CBS, the church packed with worshippers were in between services, going into the Spanish service when a female identified as someone between 30-35 years old wearing a trench coat, a backpack, and armed with a long rifle entered the west side of the property parking lot accompanied by a 5-year-old child.

The suspect then reportedly opened fire at the scene prompting an off-duty Houston police officer and an agent with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to return fire.

The suspect, who was struck during the confrontation, reportedly died at the scene. The woman reportedly threatened she had a bomb after she was shot. However, police searched her backpack and car but found no explosive device.

The five-year-old boy who accompanied the woman was reportedly injured and was in critical condition. It is unclear who struck the child. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told reporters during a news conference the suspect put the injured child in danger and she was responsible for his wounds.

Meanwhile, a 57-year-old man was also shot in the leg and was seeking treatment at a hospital.

Lakewood Church senior pastor Joel Osteen has been embroiled in multiple controversies over the years

As authorities continue to investigate the recent Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church shooting they have yet to name the suspect or disclose a potential motive for the attack on the third-largest megachurch in the U.S., attended by 45,000 people every week, according to Hartford Institute for Religion Research.

The Lakewood church founded by Joel Osteen's father in 1959, has been the subject of a few controversies over the years. The senior pastor of the church, Joel Osteen, who took over the role of lead pastor after his father passed away in 1999, has been embroiled in multiple controversies over leading a lavish lifestyle stemming from his remarkable net worth of over $100 million.

In 2021, Osteen was slammed after his Lakewood Church received a $4.4 million PPP loan (Paycheck Protection Program) amid the pandemic as part of a relief fund created to help small businesses sustain during COVID-19. In 2017, he was also criticized for not opening his church for victims affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Following the shooting, Joel Osteen spoke at a news conference, saying he would pray for the suspect and child. He also noted the incident could have been a lot worse if the suspect had arrived during peak hour of the service.

“I can only imagine if it would have happened during the 11 o’clock service. So, you know, if there’s anything good about it … (it’s) that she didn’t get in there and do a whole lot worse damage.”

As police continue to investigate the shooting, the two off-duty officers who shot the suspect were reportedly placed on administrative duty, CBS reported.

