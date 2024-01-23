What did Romeo Nance do? Mass murder suspect found dead after 8 killed in Joliet shooting

Romeo Nance, a 23-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of eight people across four separate crime scenes in Joliet, located approximately 50 km from Chicago, was reportedly found dead in Texas on Monday, January 22, 2024.

ABC 7 Chicago reported Nance was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound by US Marshals near Natalia, Texas, following a confrontation with the police. The manhunt for the mass murderer began on Sunday, January 21, after he was identified as a suspect in two other shootings in Joliet, one of which left 28-year-old Toyosi Bakare dead.

On Monday, during surveillance on Nance’s home, authorities reportedly found seven people dead in two different residences. Nance reportedly lived in one of two homes where the gruesome discovery was made.

The second home was inhabited by relatives of residents in the first home. Police have not disclosed their identities.

As the search for the suspect intensified, he was located by US Marshals in Natalia, Texas, on Monday night. Following a confrontation with law enforcement, Nance died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

CBS News reported Romeo Nance, who has a history of violence, was out on bond for a 2023 shooting case and was awaiting trial at the time of the shootings. According to the publication, he was previously arrested for aggravated discharge of a weapon involving a woman.

Romeo Nance's involvement in Sunday Joliet shootings explored

Outlining the incident, authorities said on Sunday, around 4:17 pm, in the 200 block of Davis Street, a 42-year-old man was shot in the leg. According to ABC 7 Chicago, the shooting was caught on video and showed a man getting supplies from a car when the suspect Romeo Nance’s car, a red Toyota Camry, pulled up.

After exchanging a few words, Romeo Nance drove away. However, shortly after, the driver of the Camry pulls around and opens fire at the 42-year-old victim as he walked home.

Ten minutes after the first shooting, deputies with the Will County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at the Pheasant Run Apartment complex in unincorporated Joliet Township, where they found 28-year-old Toyosi Bakare with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim, who is originally from Nigeria and has resided in Will County for the past three years, was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said both shootings appeared to be random, and the victims weren't connected but identified the suspect’s vehicle near both crime scenes.

Joliet police discover seven bodies in two different homes while surveilling Romeo Nance's house

Shortly after, officers reportedly set up surveillance operations in the area of West Acres Road, where the suspect Romeo Nance was last seen. In a statement to ABC, Dan Jungles, deputy chief with the Will County Sheriff's Office, said:

"We had surveillance on it all throughout the evening and throughout this morning, constant surveillance, hoping that the vehicle would return to that residence, which it did not."

Jungles said after the suspect did not turn up at the location, officers decided to contact the owner of the registered vehicle.

"That's when we made the decision to try and make contact with the registered owner of the vehicle."

On Monday, an officer reportedly went to Romeo Nance's home and knocked on the door. When they didn't receive a response, they approached a house across the street, where they believed the relatives of the first home resided.

When they approached the home, officers reportedly located blood outside and found two people inside the house who had been shot and killed. Will County Sheriff then contacted Joliet police, who found five people dead at a home across the street from a home where two people were found dead.

Police believe all seven victims knew Romeo Nance, but the connection between them remains unknown. Authorities have yet to publicly identify the victims but said they were all from the same family.