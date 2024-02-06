What happened to Collin Courtwright? Family launches fundraiser as 15-year-old among 2 dead in Oakville shooting

Collin Courtwright, a 15-year-old teenager, was identified by family as the victim killed alongside another man in the Oakville shooting on Monday, February 5, 2024, KSDK reported.

Per multiple reports on Monday afternoon, St. Louis County Police responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 5600 block of Chalet Hill Drive in Oakville, Missouri, and found three men were shot. One victim, only identified as an adult, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other victims were transported to the hospital, but one, identified only as a teenager by authorities, reportedly died en route. Meanwhile, a third victim was taken to an area hospital and was treated for his injuries.

Clarissa Starns, who said she was the sister of the Oakville shooting teenage victim, identified him as Collin Courtwright to KSDK. Starns also launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds to cover the funeral expenses. The fundraiser, asking for $5000, was launched on Tuesday and has yet to raise any money at the time of writing this story.

Details in Oakville shooting explored

Captain James Schneider with the St. Louis County Police Department told KSDK the Oakville shooting occurred at the back parking lot of Black Forest Apartments. Police, who said the shooting did not appear to be random, said a car dove by the parking lot and opened fire before fleeing the scene. The police have yet to determine the motive for the shooting.

Capt. James Schneider told KSDK that two groups and two cars were involved in the Oakville shooting and they are currently looking for suspects.

"There was a vehicle that left the scene. We're not sure and I don't want to put that out there because we're not exactly sure of the color."

Courtwright's sister, Clarissa Starns, told the station her brother did not live in the apartment but was visiting a friend at the time of the incident. Starns believes her brother was in the wrong palace at the wrong time.

“Collin was a great person. He had a great spirit. He was probably just with the wrong crowd. We rushed to the scene because we just couldn’t get any information.”

In a statement to Fox 2 Now, Starns said her brother was working hard to get his life back on track at the time of the shooting. She added:

“Maybe something went bad but we’re not too sure. Too many young lives are lost over nonsense, over stupid stuff that can be solved in other ways.”

Police urged anyone with information about the Oakville shooting to call 636-529-8210. People who wish to remain anonymous and collect a reward were asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).