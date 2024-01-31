"Gotta be smarter when you have so many enemies": Internet reacts as FBG Duck shooting video goes viral online

Nearly four years since Chicago rapper FBG Duck was gunned down outside a luxury clothing store, a video allegedly showing the murder has emerged online. FBG Duck, whose real name was Carlton Weekly, was shot multiple times outside the luxury clothing store Dolce & Gabbana in Chicago’s upscale Gold Coast neighborhood on August 4, 2020.

The drill rapper’s girlfriend and another shopper were also wounded in the incident. Years after the incident, a video seemingly showing the murder was posted on X account No Jumper. The initial seconds of the two-minute inaudible clip showed a man pacing outside a store before he is ambushed by multiple people who begin firing at him in broad daylight.

The clip elicited strong reactions from netizens, including one from LakeShowSolo, who said it was not wise for the late rapper to be standing by himself, considering he has made a lot of enemies.

At the time of the shooting, the Chicago Sun-Times reported federal officers had linked the shooting to a gang war between factions of Duck’s Tookaville Gangster Disciples and the O Block of the Black Disciples.

Netizens react to FBG Duck shooting video

The clip was captured by multiple cameras in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

The first camera poised across the street showed the alleged shooting. The second camera showed the shooters climbing up the stairs of a building after the shooting. The third camera from across a building showed a car used by the shooters at the scene.

It is important to note while the clip purports to show FBG Duck, we cannot confirm the man being shot is the rapper due to the murky quality of the video. However, unperturbed by confirmations, netizens flooded the comment section with wild reactions online.

A netizen quipped it was a shame people resorted to violence instead of enjoying the pleasant weather.

The FBG Duck shooting video comes amid a jury convicting suspects in the case

The emergence of the video comes amid a federal jury convicting six alleged gang members in the death of FBG Duck last week. According to the Associated Press, On January 24, 2024, the jury convicted Charles Liggins, 32; Kenneth Roberson, 30; Christopher Thomas, 24; Marcus Smart, 25; Carlos Offers, 32; and Ralph Turpin, 34. The six defendants were allegedly members or associates of O-Block.

They were all found guilty of murder in the aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence. After the sentencing, the rapper’s mother, LaSheena Weekly, told the Sun-Times she was pleased her son finally got justice.

“When stuff like that happens to a good person, regardless of what somebody else thinks of them, it ain’t gonna go unpunished. Knowing that they will not do that to another family brings me comfort, knowing they will not terrorize nobody else. They’re done, the whole crew. O Block and everything is done.”

The sentencing hearings for all six defendants are scheduled for August and September, AP reported.