What happened to FBG Duck's mom? Instagram live car video goes viral

Late rapper FBG Duck's mother, LaSheena Weekly, recently met with an accident. The incident was recorded on video where her boyfriend ran over her. The video revealed that she was involved in a dispute with her boyfriend before the accident.

LaSheena is known for her appearance on OnlyFans. She has earned around $35,000 from her work on the subscription site.

FBG Duck, on the other hand, was a popular rapper and a member of the rap group FBG or Fly Boy Gang. He was also a member of the Gangster Disciple gang in the South-East of Chicago.

FBG Duck's mother's accident was recorded on live video

The accident of FBG Duck's mother has gone viral on different social media platforms. The video was shaking a lot, so it was hard to look at anything, but everything that happened with LaSheena has led to a lineup of reactions on social media.

As the live video began, Lasheena was arguing with her boyfriend for unknown reasons. The video featured the duo hurling abuses at each other. LaSheena told one of her friends, parking the car behind her boyfriend's car:

"I ain't touch you. Jazmine, I swear to god, on Duck, don't pull your car out."

The friend shouted at the man, telling him not to hit her car. LaSheena told her friend to put the car in the park, and the friend threatened to call the cops as the man's car was parked close to her car. The man then shouted at LaSheena and said:

"You just put your hand on me! I didn't touch you 'cause I don't want you!"

A few seconds later, LaSheena was heard screaming as her boyfriend ran the car over her leg. LaSheena's current condition remains unknown.

More arrests expected to happen in connection to FBG Duck's death

FBG Duck was shot dead in Chicago on August 4, 2020, while shopping. He suffered severe injuries in his neck, chest, and groin. Videos of the incident revealed that he was trying to hide from the killers. Duck was transported to the Northwestern Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead later.

After the shooting incident, the Chicago Police Department issued an alert, requesting everyone to stay inside their house for the weekend.

His mother revealed in October 2021 through Instagram that multiple people were arrested in connection to her son's murder. She revealed that the police called her, stating that they have five people in custody, including C-Thang, Muwop, and DQ.

LaSheena shared another post on January 24, 2023, saying that more people are expected to be arrested for her son's murder. She also posted a picture where she was at a party posing with her son.

Apart from being a member of the Fly Boy Gang, FBG Duck pursued a solo career, releasing a few mixtapes. He later gained recognition for his single, Gang Anthem. His disputes with artists like Edai, 6ix9ine, Chief Keef, and others also put him in the spotlight multiple times.