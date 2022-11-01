Migos rapper Takeoff, who appeared in WWE, shot dead at 28

Popular American rapper and member of the Migos, Takeoff, was unfortunately shot dead at the age of 28.

The real-life Kirshnik Khari Ball was shot early morning in Houston after an altercation broke out during a game of dice. The rapper was alongside fellow Migos member and his uncle, Quavo.

Migos made a special appearance at the WWE Day 1 premium live event earlier this year. Their song Straightenin was the event's official theme song.

At the show, Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo accompanied Randy Orton and Matt Riddle for their RAW Tag Team Championship defense against Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.

Watch Migos make their entrance alongside RK-Bro at WWE Day 1:

The trio was also at ringside for RK-Bro's win and later joined in for the post-match celebrations. The group posed alongside the now-former RAW Tag Team Champions to a massive ovation from the crowd in Atlanta.

Quavo and Takeoff became a duo as Migos reportedly split from Offset this year

Earlier in 2022, Migos reportedly split from band member Offset, with Quavo and Takeoff continuing as a duo. Quavo later alluded to his group member's lack of loyalty in an interview.

In October, the duo released an album without Offset called Only Built for Infinity Links.' The pair dropped their music video for the song Messy a few hours ago on Quavo's official YouTube channel.

Following the rift between the group members, Offset also unfollowed the two stars on social media.

Offset previously dedicated the song Ric Flair Drip to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The song was one of his biggest hits and was included in the album Without Warning. The album featured 21 Savage, Travis Scott, and producer Metro Boomin. The 30-year-old rapper also appeared on a previous edition of SmackDown.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our deepest condolences to Takeoff's family and close ones.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes