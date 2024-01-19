What happened to FBG Duck? Jury reportedly reaches verdict in Gold Coast gang shooting

Chicago drill rapper FBG Duck was fatally shot on August 4, 2020, in a targeted attack while shopping at the Gold Coast. The incident was allegedly a gang-related shooting. FBG Duck, who belonged to the Tookaville faction of the Gangster Disciples, was gunned down by assailants from the O-Block set of the Black Disciplesdone, a rival gang.

In October 2021, the rapper's mother, LaSheena Weekly, took to Instagram to announce that multiple arrests were made in connection to her son's death.

His murder was believed to be a case of retaliation for diss tracks that FBG Duck and fellow Chicago rapper King Von made against each other. King Von, an O-Block leader, allegedly placed a bounty on Duck before being shot to death himself on November 6, 2020.

The case came back into the spotlight earlier this week since the jury reached a verdict on Wednesday, January 18, 2024, regarding the six gang members convicted in the incident.

Gang members found guilty in FBG Duck's murder

The jury deliberated for two days before convicting six gang members in the killing of Chicago rapper FBG Duck. Prosecutors said they used videos from surveillance and social media to link the suspects to the shooting. All six accused will face mandatory life sentences. Duck's mother thanked prosecutors for bringing her son's killers to justice. In a statement to the Sun Times after the trial, she said,

"I just want to thank the United States government for doing a very good job on making sure that these guys will never hurt another mom or another child again. Knowing that they will not do that to another family brings me comfort, knowing they will not terrorize nobody else. They’re done, the whole crew. O Block and everything of it is done.”

Charles Liggins, who was allegedly one of the primary shooters, was found guilty on five of seven counts. The jury decided that he committed the murder, engaged in a conspiracy to murder Duck, wounded Duck’s girlfriend, and used a gun in the incident. However, he was found not guilty of shooting the other shopper who was wounded.

Kenneth Roberson, one of the alleged getaway drivers, was given the same verdict as Liggins, while the other alleged getaway driver, Tacarlos Offerd, was found guilty of five counts. However, he was found not guilty of the count of shooting FBG Duck’s girlfriend.

Marcus Smart, another alleged gunman, received the same verdict as Offerd. Christopher Thomas, another alleged shooter, was found guilty of three counts: Duck’s murder, using a gun in the murder, and conspiracy to commit the murder. Ralph Turpin reportedly guided the shooters to the location where Duck was killed and was found guilty of two counts, murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The trial had been delayed and extended for over three months before the verdict was reached, leading to closure for the members of Duck's family.

More about FBG Duck's music and career

Carlton Weekly, aka FBG Duck, was a 26-year-old rapper from Woodlawn, Chicago, who began releasing music in 2011. He was most known as a member of Illinois-based rap group FBG, which stands for "Fly Boy Gang" (its other name is Clout Boyz).

Weekly was also a solo artist who released a string of mixtapes. He was best known for his breakout single Slide, which received over 74 million views on YouTube. The late artist was signed to the RECORDS division of Sony Music Entertainment.