When did King Von die? Video of rapper requesting protective custody goes viral online

Up-and-coming 26-year-old Chicago rapper King Von was shot and killed in November 2020. The rapper died from a shooting that stemmed from a parking lot fight between two groups in Atlatnta's Monaco Hookah Lounge on Trinity Avenue. Years after the rapper's death, a video of Von in police custody is circulating on Twitter.

In the viral video, King Von tells police officer's he's gay. It is assumed that the rapper made the statements to seek protective custody. According to the video, he allegedly did this because he had a problem with his cellmate's views on the queer community.

The aforementioned video was released on Instagram on Tuesday, July 18, by user @chiraq_rares. The video amassed over 87,000 views. This was later reposted by multiple accounts across different platforms. A Twitter repost by DJ Akademics received over 7 million views at the time of this article's writing.

In the video, Von, who is seen in protective custody, claimed he had a problem with his cellmate's religion and beliefs.

"They're supposed to be a Christian at the end of the day," he said.

"But they got a problem with gay people," he added.

The officer, from whose bodycam the footage was recorded, asked Von if he was requesting protective custody because of his s*xual orientation, to which Von replied in the affirmative. Von then said bye and blew a flying kiss to a person outside the door. He then said:

"I'mma f**k you too."

Towards the end of the video, he also joked about oral s*x to another person.

The general assumption is that the rapper did this to get protective custody. King Von's s*xuality has never come into question before. The rapper has three children and was in a relationship with Rapper Asian Doll before his death.

XXL Magazine alleged that the footage might be from Von's time in jail, in 2017, during the Malcolm Stuckley allegations.

King Von was shot dead over two years ago

Dubbed "One of Rap's Most Promising Stars" by Rolling Stone, Dayvon Daquan Bennet, aka King Von, was signed to Lil Durk's Only the Family record label and was the next big thing in the industry. However, before he could fulfill his potential, Von tragically passed away.

The incident occurred outside Monaco Hookah Lounge in downtown Atlanta on Friday, November 6, 2020. Two groups of men, one that contained Von and his manager and the other, Quando Rondo's crew, got into a fight. The altercation escalated into a shootout, and Von and another person were killed. His manager was also shot.

The Atlanta Police Department, who also reportedly engaged in the shootout, told NPR:

"King Von was shot and killed during this morning's shooting and we are seeing rumors being spread indicating he was shot and killed by APD officers."

"Our investigators believe Mr. Bennett was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting," the department further stated.

DJ Akademics confirmed his death in a tweet:

DJ Akademics confirmed Von's death (Image via Twitter)

Rapper Timothy Leeks, aka Lil Tum, was arrested in the same month and charged with the murder of King Von. However, Leeks was released on a bail of $100,000 in March 2021.

King Von was a controversial figure

Raised by his mother after his father was killed when he was 11, King Von had his fair share of altercations with the law. He even went to jail for the first time when he was only 16. In 2012, the rapper was arrested for unlawful possession of a Firearm.

In 2014, he was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for an Eaglewood, Chicago shooting that led to the death of Malcolm Stuckley. However, he was found not guilty in 2017 after witnesses failed to testify. In 2019, he and Lil Durk were arrested in connection with the robbery and shooting of Alexander Witherspoon. He was released on a $300,000 bond.

In April 2023, a documentary named King Von: Rap's First Serial Killer was released by Trap Lore Ross. The documentary alleged that Von was a mass murderer who was a part of at least ten murders. The documentary, which was taken down due to fan and family backlash, was later re-uploaded on the platform.

Von's latest posthumous album, Grandson, was released last week on July 14, 2023.