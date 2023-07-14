What happened to Lil Durk? Health issues explored amid recent hospitalization

Lil Durk was hospitalized last week due to dehydration and exhaustion. HipHopDX revealed that he had already been released from the hospital on July 12, 2023. He was admitted on July 6, 2023, after performing at a show in Ohio. Meanwhile, it remains unknown if he has been permitted to perform again.

According to XXL, Durk shared a statement saying that his fans are his priority and that they are the reason why he loves to work more. He further stated:

"I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I've become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it's back to business which I'm looking forward to. #StillHealing."

The Chicago Wave @TheChicagoWave 🏾 Lil Durk was reportedly hospitalized the past week for severe dehydration and exhaustion and checked out of the hospital yesterday

Lil Durk took a break in July 2022 to take care of his health

Lil Durk was busy with his performance at Lollapalooza 2022, held at Chicago's Grant Park on July 22, when a pyrotechnic explosion went off on his face. The incident was also captured on video by one of the fans, and it featured the rapper walking on stage until he was hit in the face with bursts of smoke. However, he reportedly continued performing without a pause.

He later shared an Instagram post, which has since been deleted . It featured a picture of Durk in a hospital room wearing a mask and a large patch covering his right eye. He gave an update on his condition and wrote:

"Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I'ma take a break & focus on my health. I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y'all."

The bandages hinted that he might have suffered more injuries compared to what was being claimed. The reason behind the accident was not disclosed, but it was confirmed that no one else was injured. Lil Durk was then spotted with DJ Khaled on his tour in August 2022. Khaled also shared a post on Instagram that stated:

"GODID #AUG26 Bless up the Great @lildurk THIS GOD DID ! My brother @lildurk KEEP GOING !"

Lil Durk released his new album in May 2023

Lil Durk's new album, titled Almost Healed, was released on May 26, 2023. The album was delayed due to his dispute with NBA YoungBoy. However, he continued to provide updates and teases regarding the new album.

Durk released a single from the album at first, titled All My Life. The list of singles on the album also features a large number of artists and producers. It has gained recognition for featuring the voice of Alicia Keys in the intro, Therapy Session.

The album was announced by Durk on Instagram on May 6, 2023, with a black-and-white cover art and a release date. The album has received mixed reviews.

The 30-year-old's debut album, Remember My Name, was released in 2015, and it reached the 14th spot on the US Billboard 200. He is known for his singles like Money Talk, Decline, Like Me, Baller, Shoot Sum, True or False, and more.

He has been nominated three times at the Grammy Awards in 2020 and 2022. He also won an iHeartRaduo Titanium Award in 2022 for his single Laugh Now Cry Later, which also features Drake.