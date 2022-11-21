DJ Khaled AirBnB: How to book, availability, price, sneaker closet and all you need to know

DJ Khaled is currently offering a golden opportunity to all those who dream of living in a luxurious crib. The rapper is inviting his fans for an AirBnB stay, including his version of the sneaker closet.

Khaled is allowing two exclusive one-night stays at a residence based in Miami. He has ensured that the place has everything that people usually expect, including luxury accommodations, a pool, an outdoor lounge, and more. Although the shoe collection will not feature his 10,000 best collections, it will have some of his favorite designs.

Khaled also shared a video on social media that featured the collection, and the caption stated:

"ON MONDAY DREAMS COME TRUE. WE HOSTING ON @airbnb – SEE THE FULL PLACE TOMORROW #airbnbpartner #GODDID"

DJ Khaled AirBnb: Availability, price, and more

DJ Khaled is also offering his sneaker closet for the stay (Image via Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

TMZ reported that DJ Khaled is giving away a two-night stay at the AirBnB place on December 5 and 6 for a price of just $11. The house will also have a recreated version of the rapper's sneaker closet, featuring his favorite designs. Speaking about the same, Khaled stated:

"Now this, I call this perfection. You wish you had them. But guess what? Wishes come true. This could be all you, right here. All you gotta do is go to Airbnb. You get my crib and you get my shoe closet."

Guests will get a handwritten welcome note from Khaled and a pair of We The Best Jordan 5s, a private shopping session at a high-end sneaker store, and dinner at the record producer's restaurant, The Licking.

All those who are interested in having this luxury experience can start booking their stay from Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 1 pm ET on airbnb's official website.

While staying, local rules and guidelines alongside AirBnB's Covid-19 safety practices must be followed. The company will offer a refund of the booking amount of $11 and $1,000 if the stay gets canceled.

DJ Khaled put his Air Jordan shoes on a pillow

While recently appearing at an NBA game, Khaled grabbed people's attention by keeping his unreleased Air Jordan sneakers clean. He stated that the shoes were not intended to touch the court, which is why he used a pillow.

The Air Jordan 5 DJ Khaled We The Best Crimson Bliss is scheduled to be released on November 28, 2022. Another pair of Air Jordan 5s called the 'DJ Khaled We The Best Sail' colorway will also be released together. The sneakers have been priced at $225.

The Air Jordan 5 was released in February 1990, and the brand previously collaborated with Khaled on the Air Jordan 3 in 2018.

Also known as Khaled Mohammed Khaled, he was initially a host on the radio station 99 Jamz in the 90s. His first album, Listennn… the Album was released in 2006. Since then, he has continued his successful journey with albums like We the Best, We Global, and Victory. His latest album, God Did, was released in August 2022 and received mixed to negative reviews from critics.

