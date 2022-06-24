Where to buy FILA Speedserve Energized Tennis Sneaker? Price, release date, and more explored

After releasing the Axilus 2 recently, FILA has launched another silhouette in its Energized series dubbed Speedserve Energized. The label announced the launch of the sneakers on June 22, 2022.

The performance pair of shoes is being touted by many athlete players, who have agile, comfortable, and the most responsive shoes on the market.

The newly released Speedserve Energized tennis sneakers can be availed on the official e-commerce site of FILA in four new colorways for a retail price of $130. Other than the official e-commerce site, the shoes can also be bought via select footwear and tennis apparel providers, including Tennis Express, Tennis Warehouse, Tennis Point, and Tennis Plaza.

More necessary information about the newly-developed performance tennis shoes from FILA

Newly released performance tennis shoes FILA Speedserve Energized in four colorways (Image via Fila)

The Speedserve Energized sneakers are developed out of the footwear label's advanced concepts center, which focuses on producing performance sneakers. The Speedseve Energized sneakers are a continuation of the highly successful Axilus 2 Energized performance shoes, with an emphasis on structural elements.

The structural elements of the new silhouette are more form-fitting and responsive than their predecessor Axilus 2 sneakers. The sneakers have also inculcated some primary technical upgrades to the silhouette with the addition of energized rubber cushioning on the heel and forefoot.

This proprietary addition of energized rubber cushion helps to absorb shock and provides responsiveness. Further upgrades come with the addition of enhanced herringbone tread traction on the outsole, which offers abrasion resistance and responsiveness across multiple court surfaces.

The Speedserve Energized also features structured midsole support, molded construction, midfoot TPU stabilizer, breathable sock liners, and a slip-on construction for the ease of entry of foot. The shoe's design is meant to allow the players to gain extra agility on the court.

To test the sneakers, the footwear label got multiple tennis players involved in the creation process, including Ekaterina Alexandrova, Ann Li, Tommy Haas, and Soonwoo Kwon. Ann Li was one of the first tennis players to test the new offering, and she talked about the shoe in a press release made by the label, saying:

“I’ve been loving the new shoe. It’s always a balance adjusting to how a new shoe fits, and most importantly getting a feel for it on-court to ensure it has the level of comfort and flexibility to allow me to perform my best. FILA has really focused on the fit of the new shoe and I am excited to continue wearing them throughout the 2022 season.”

Speaking about the newly developed shoe, Senior Vice President of Footwear Design and Advanced Concepts, Mark Eggert, said:

"We continue to work closely with athletes in the development of new footwear concepts as we evolve with the footwear industry. We are thrilled to launch this new performance tennis shoe. It strikes a great balance between high-performance and style, which is what the FILA brand is all about. We plan to further build out the line with additional styles at new price points in coming seasons.”

He went on to talk about the things that stand out in the shoe. He said:

"As the game of tennis continues to evolve, FILA is always looking for the best technology to help players perform at their best. Technology has really driven the shift in performance tennis gear. In addition to looking great, footwear needs to be exceptional. The comfort and feel of this shoe are what really stands out."

The footwear label actively recruited all of its sponsored athletes in the process of designing the new footwear model, Speedserve Energized. The label involved everyone from professional to junior-level athletes in testing the shoe, which went on for over two years. The shoe saw many adjustments and different specifications throughout the process based on player feedback.

The shoe is set to be released in four colorways, including all-white, bright yellow, white/blue/red, and bright pink/yellow. Purchasing the shoe in any of these colorways will come at a retail price of $130.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far