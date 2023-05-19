Who is J Prince to Drake? Relationship explored as former issues warning to NBA YoungBoy over rapper's beef

Well-known music executive J Prince has decided to sort out the differences between NBA YoungBoy and Drake. Prince shared a photo featuring him with YoungBoy and encouraging him to stop his enmity with Drake. He wrote that he had a good time "kicking it with the homies" in Utah and have a real conversation face-to-face on behalf of himself, his brother Birdman and the "lil Homie YB."

He added that they discussed the past, the present, and the future, and left each other with mutual respect as they all move forward.

Prince continued by saying that the lord works in "mysterious ways" and that he should address the song where his and Drake's names have been mentioned. He added:

"To the lil homie, as I said to you privately, I say to you publicly that Drake is my son, he roll with me."

He added that it was a good idea to take Drake off of his enemy as the truth of the matter was that they have nothing but love for Durk and his accomplishments.

J Prince also decided to put NBA YoungBoy and Drake on a Facetime call and his intention was to check if they can end their differences. He stated that people get a chance and a choice every day but the choices determine an individual's destination.

The relationship between J Prince and Drake explored

J Prince and Drake have shared a relationship with each other over the years for some reasons (Images via jprincerespect/Instagram and Prince Williams/Getty Images)

J Prince has contributed to the successful careers of various artists and bands through his record label, Rap-A-Lot Records. Prince was introduced to Drake by his son Jas Prince in 2006 and Drake then joined Aspire Music Group with the help of Prince.

This is the reason why Prince's name is mostly mentioned while helping Drake to join the record label, Young Money.

J Prince @jprincerespect I met with @kanyewest night in Htown at the Rothko Chapel. It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there but I must say I’m glad I didn’t allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting. I met with @kanyewest night in Htown at the Rothko Chapel. It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there but I must say I’m glad I didn’t allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting. https://t.co/GM9FIN80Uj

Prince also contributed to solving the differences between Kanye West and Drake in 2021 for a concert in support of Larry Hoover. Prince shared a tweet at the time, saying that he met West at the Rothko Chapel although he was not planning the meeting.

Ye announced on Twitter about ending his differences with Drake and said that while both he and Drake have taken shots at each other, it was time to put it all to rest. He asked the latter to join him on stage on December 7 of that year as a special guest to share two albums live in LA with the purpose of freeing Hoover.

Drake and West ended their problems with each other but things did not remain the same for a long time. Drake released a collaborative album titled Her Loss where he targeted Prince and rapped:

"Linking with the opps b*tch, I did that sh*t for J Prinxe."

Also known as James Prince, he is the head of the record label, Rap-A-Lot and the founder of the condom company called Strapped.

